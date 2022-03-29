Log in
PostNL says two of its Belgian hubs closed in labour probe

03/29/2022
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch mail and packages firm PostNL said on Tuesday two of its nine hubs in Belgium remained closed following police raids, as part of an ongoing investigation into labour practices.

PostNL disclosed in its 2021 annual report that the Belgian labour inspectorate had found the company in breach of employment regulations -- including allegedly treating deliverers as freelancers -- and local authorities would press charges.

PostNL denies wrongdoing.

Two hubs were raided by police on Monday and remained shut on Tuesday, PostNL spokesperson Jochem van de Laarschot said.

"Because there is no official information [about the reason for the raids], it's hard to defend yourself," he said.

He could not confirm a report by Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws that the company's top executive in Belgium has been arrested in the matter.

However, Van de Laarschot said PostNL was aware that several of its Belgian employees were currently being questioned by police.

Most of the 1,400 workers who deliver PostNL packages in Belgium are employed by subcontractors, the company says.

The company reported 79 million euros ($88 million) in revenue from Belgium in 2021, out of a 3.47 billion euro total.

($1 = 0.8994 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
