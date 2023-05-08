Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. PostNL N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:12:33 2023-05-08 am EDT
1.687 EUR   +11.17%
04:10aQuarterly results PostNL above own expectations
AQ
03:54aPostNL shares soar as Q1 volumes and profit fall less than forecast
RE
03:11aPostnl N : Eerste kwartaalresultaten PostNL boven eigen verwachting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PostNL shares soar as Q1 volumes and profit fall less than forecast

05/08/2023 | 03:54am EDT
* Q1 normalised EBIT at 7 mln euros, analysts expected a loss

* Parcel volumes fall 6.5% vs estimate of 8% drop

* Confirms 2023 outlook

* Shares up 9.8%

May 8 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL on Monday affirmed its 2023 outlook after reporting a smaller than expected drop in first-quarter parcel volumes and operating profit helped by measures to cut delivery costs, sending its shares up nearly 10%.

Parcel volumes at delivery and postal firms such as PostNL, FedEx and DHL-owner Deutsche Post are declining as e-commerce trends normalise and inflation-hit consumers cut back on discretionary spending.

PostNL's finance chief Pim Berendsen said the results were mainly driven by measures taken last year to lower the cost per parcel by creating more efficient routes.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, said these measures included optimisation of routes, staff and fleet, and tight control on indirect costs.

Its parcel volumes fell 6.5% to 81 million items in the quarter, while analysts had expected a drop of 8%.

"The development in parcels was ahead of expectations, as PostNL had initially anticipated a significant volume decline in 1Q23, due to post COVID-19 normalisation, and potential loss of market share," Jefferies analysts said.

PostNL posted a 78% drop in normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 7 million euros ($7.7 million), but beat analysts' estimate for a loss of 2 million euros.

KBC analyst Michiel Declercq said the first quarter would be an important indicator for the group's full-year performance.

PostNL confirmed its full-year guidance for normalised EBIT between 70 million and 100 million euros and free cash flow between 10 million and 40 million euros.

"Overall, we are satisfied with the start of year, which has shown the positive effect from the necessary steps taken to mitigate the impact of the macroeconomic situation and inflationary pressure on our volumes and costs," Chief Executive Herna Verhagen said.

($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Olivier Cherfan and Augustin Turpin; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Milla Nissi and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.27% 41.97 Delayed Quote.19.03%
FEDEX CORPORATION 1.29% 229.3 Delayed Quote.32.39%
KBC GROUPE NV 0.16% 63.48 Real-time Quote.5.49%
POSTNL N.V. 11.20% 1.6835 Real-time Quote.-10.76%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 198 M 3 523 M 3 523 M
Net income 2023 54,9 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net Debt 2023 517 M 570 M 570 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 5,46%
Capitalization 740 M 815 M 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 35 647
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,52 €
Average target price 1,54 €
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jennifer Crites Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.-10.76%815
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.1.09%150 941
FEDEX CORPORATION32.39%57 635
DEUTSCHE POST AG19.03%55 308
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.13.23%17 979
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.44%9 699
