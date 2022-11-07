Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. PostNL N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:20 2022-11-07 am EST
1.584 EUR   +2.23%
03:10aPostNL warns of growing at inventory at online retailers
RE
01:51aPostNL confirms third quarter results
RE
10/21PostNL shares fall after profit warning on low volumes in Q3
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PostNL warns of growing at inventory at online retailers

11/07/2022 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The CEO of Dutch mail company PostNL on Monday said business is suffering from high inflation and low consumer confidence, leading to fewer packages being sent.

The company, which was reporting third-quarter earnings that confirmed an October profit warning, said the macroeconomic background is becoming increasingly difficult.

"It has clearly impacted consumer spending," Herna Verhagen said in a statement. "Retail shops as well as web shops are now signalling that their stocks are growing."

The group, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, reported an operating loss of 20 million euros ($19.89 million), swinging from a profit of 20 million euros in the same period last year.

On the cost side, PostNL said it was hit by higher labour and transportation costs.

"We expect these headwinds to continue in the quarters to come," Verhagen said. ($1 = 1.0055 euros) (Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos Editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about POSTNL N.V.
03:10aPostNL warns of growing at inventory at online retailers
RE
01:51aPostNL confirms third quarter results
RE
10/21PostNL shares fall after profit warning on low volumes in Q3
RE
10/21Transcript : PostNL N.V. - Special Call
CI
10/21Dutch PostNL issues profit warning on low volumes in Q3
RE
10/12Postnl N : Postzegelprijs 2023 bekend
PU
09/22Transcript : PostNL N.V. - Special Call
CI
09/09POSTNL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/31POSTNL N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's..
CO
08/31POSTNL N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's..
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 192 M 3 164 M 3 164 M
Net income 2022 70,5 M 69,9 M 69,9 M
Net Debt 2022 428 M 424 M 424 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 795 M 788 M 788 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 36 562
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,55 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel J. M. Krom Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.-59.51%788
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-22.70%143 308
DEUTSCHE POST AG-37.18%42 516
FEDEX CORPORATION-39.43%40 766
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-29.36%15 519
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-28.67%8 292