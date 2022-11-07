PostNL warns of growing at inventory at online retailers

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The CEO of Dutch mail company PostNL
on Monday said business is suffering from high
inflation and low consumer confidence, leading to fewer packages
being sent.
The company, which was reporting third-quarter earnings that
confirmed an October profit warning, said the macroeconomic
background is becoming increasingly difficult.
"It has clearly impacted consumer spending," Herna Verhagen
said in a statement. "Retail shops as well as web shops are now
signalling that their stocks are growing."
The group, which delivers parcels and letters across
Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, reported an operating
loss of 20 million euros ($19.89 million), swinging from a
profit of 20 million euros in the same period last year.
On the cost side, PostNL said it was hit by higher labour
and transportation costs.
"We expect these headwinds to continue in the quarters to
come," Verhagen said.
($1 = 1.0055 euros)
(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos
Editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Goodman)