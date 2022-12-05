Potbelly : Sidoti Investor Conference Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent the Company's expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes," "expects," "may," "might," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "strives," "goal," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects" or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation may include, among others, statements relating to our (i) future financial position and results of operations, including three-year targets for growth, profitability, AUVs, shop-level margins, franchise unit growth and long-term unit potential, (ii) business strategy, including investments in G&A growth, the refranchising of shops, expansion and deployment of high-return strategic marketing, (iii) ability to successfully execute against our Five-Pillar Strategy, (iv) guidance for Q3 2022 revenue and shop-level margins, (v) outlook for full year 2022, including sales, average unit volumes, same store sales and shop-level margins, (vi) ability to strengthen sales through the use of promotional campaigns, (vii) ability to recruit and retain employees, (viii) expectations regarding the recovery of Airport and CBD locations, (ix) ability to successfully grow our digital channels, increase guest acquisition and brand loyalty and accelerate our franchise development pipeline. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement, due to reasons including, but not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak; compliance with our Credit Agreement covenants; competition; general economic conditions; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy; the success of our initiatives to increase sales and traffic; changes in commodity, energy and other costs; our ability to attract and retain management and employees; consumer reaction to industry-related public health issues and perceptions of food safety; our ability to manage our growth; reputational and brand issues; price and availability of commodities; consumer confidence and spending patterns; and weather conditions. In addition, there may be other factors of which we are presently unaware or that we currently deem immaterial that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the results referenced in the forward-looking statements. All forward- looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations are reasonable, we may not achieve our plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. See "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other risk factors described from time to time in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings, all of which are available on our website at www.potbelly.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, that are derived on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We offer these measures to assist the users of our financial statements in assessing our financial performance under GAAP, but these measures are non-GAAP measures and investors should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. Reconciliations of these measures to the GAAP measures we consider most comparable are included in the Financial Appendix.

Information reconciling forward-lookingshop-level profit margin to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of shop-level profit margins to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items include but are not limited to impairment charges, gain or loss on asset disposals, shop closure costs, and restructuring costs that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate and may be significant.