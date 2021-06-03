Log in
    PBPB   US73754Y1001

POTBELLY CORPORATION

(PBPB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/02 04:00:00 pm
6.96 USD   +3.26%
07:49aPOTBELLY  : June 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
06/01Potbelly Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
GL
05/27POTBELLY  : names CDO
AQ
Potbelly : June 2021 Investor Presentation

06/03/2021 | 07:49am EDT
Q2 2021

Investor Presentation

June 2021

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent the Company's expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes," "expects," "may," "might," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "strives," "goal," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects" or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release may include, among others, statements relating to our future financial position and results of operations, business strategy, budgets, projected costs and plans and objectives of management for future operations, our expectations regarding improvements in top-line results throughout each fiscal quarter in 2021, our expectation that the majority of our operating earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be generated in the second half of 2021, our expectation that we will deliver enterprise-level profitability and positive cash flow during the second half of 2021, the strengthening of our liquidity position throughout 2021 and our intention to stay disciplined in controlling costs and balanced in investing in our strategic initiatives. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement, due to reasons including, but not limited to, risks related to the COVID- 19 outbreak; compliance with our Credit Agreement covenants; competition; general economic conditions; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy; the success of our initiatives to increase sales and traffic; changes in commodity, energy and other costs; our ability to attract and retain management and employees; consumer reaction to industry-related public health issues and perceptions of food safety; our ability to manage our growth; reputational and brand issues; price and availability of commodities; consumer confidence and spending patterns; and weather conditions. In addition, there may be other factors of which we are presently unaware or that we currently deem immaterial that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the results referenced in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations are reasonable, we may not achieve our plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. See "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward- Looking Statements" included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other risk factors described from time to time in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings, all of which are available on our website at www.potbelly.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and shop-level profit margin, that are derived on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We offer these measures to assist the users of our financial statements in assessing our financial performance under GAAP, but these measures are non-GAAP measures and investors should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. Reconciliations of these measures to the GAAP measures we consider most comparable are included in the Financial Appendix.

2

Welcome to Potbelly

Potbelly is the sandwich shop with the craveable quality and good vibes of a

first-class dive.

• Strong heritage - founded in Chicago in 1977

• Authentic concept:

• ~400 locations today, including 40 franchise shops in

o

Inviting neighborhood feel

the U.S.

o Fresh, Fast & Friendly service

• Delicious, craveable food made-to-order with fresh,

o

Unique brand position

high quality ingredients

<10 Shops

10-50 Shops

50+ Shops

3

Why Invest in PBPB?

NASDAQ: PBPB

NASDAQ: PBPB

Strong Brand, Differentiated Experience

Authentic fast casual concept, with fresh, fast, & friendly service and high brand recognition across 400+ locations

Rebuilt Leadership Team

New CEO, CFO, COO, CLO, CPO, CDO and reinvigorated results-oriented culture

Executing New Strategic Plan

'Traffic-Driven Profitability' Strategic Plan with five key pillars to return to profitable long-term growth

Progress on Strategic Initiatives

Positive momentum with Simplified Menu, Tech Stack, Scale Media and Perks Loyalty Program

Franchise Focused Development

Significant growth opportunity given under penetration across much of U.S. and highly scalable brand

Stronger Financial Foundation to Fund Growth Initiatives

Streamlined platform, lower cost structure, and recently enhanced balance sheet to support future operating leverage and growth

4

Brand Position

Potbelly is the sandwich shop with the craveable quality and good vibes of a first- class dive.

5

Disclaimer

Potbelly Corporation published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 11:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 382 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 53,7%
Technical analysis trends POTBELLY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 6,96 $
Spread / Highest target -13,8%
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert D. Wright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven W. Cirulis Senior VP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Joseph Boehm Independent Chairman
Jeffrey Douglas Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Adam P. Noyes Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTBELLY CORPORATION58.18%195
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.95%133 148
COMPASS GROUP PLC18.93%41 008
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.14.65%17 869
SODEXO17.63%14 513
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED9.02%5 496