PotlatchDeltic : 4Q 2022 Investor Presentation

12/03/2022
Why Investin PotlatchDeltic

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N

Q 4 2 0 2 2

1

Forward-Looking Statements

& Non-GAAP Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, statements about the company's business model, expectations about the contributions to EBITDDA from the CatchMark merger, expectations about the Waldo, AR sawmill expansion, including timing of completion and production impacts, effect of change in lumber prices on annual EBITDDA, expectations regarding favorable industry fundamentals, percentage of acres harvested and number of seedlings planted per year, timberland productivity, percent of Idaho sawlogs indexed to the price of lumber, amount of carbon removed and sequestered and greenhouse gas emitted each year, our ability to continuously improve our environmental performance, climate change risks and opportunities, maintenance of third-party environmental and safety certiﬁcations, percent of merchantable timber inventory that is comprised of sawlogs, percent of sawlogs used internally, manufacturing capacity and expansions, effect of change in log prices on company cash generation, U.S. South and specifically CatchMark capacity markets' sawlog growth versus drain projections, lumber volume growth trends, forecasted lumber prices, North American lumber demand and production, anticipated efﬁciency gains and reduced costs upon completion of the Ola sawmill rebuild, expected dates for restarting the mill and reaching full operation, and anticipated insurance coverage, expected impacts of the automatic planer grader update, expected impacts of the St. Maries plywood patch automation, projected U.S. demand for mass timber and emissions beneﬁts and carbon impact resulting from mass timber use, expectations regarding the U.S./Canadian softwood lumber import duties, forecasted real estate sales, real estate business potential and land development potential, including for solar energy opportunities, expected conservation outcomes from real estate transactions, capital allocation, growing dividend and dividend yield, share repurchases, future capital expenditures and anticipated return on capital expenditures, debt metrics and anticipated interest rates, investment grade credit rating, the U.S. housing market, including housing starts, housing affordability, repair and remodel activity, future company performance, and similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in: timberland values, timber harvest levels on the company's lands, timber prices, policy regarding governmental timber sales, the United States and international economies, U.S. job growth, U.S. bank lending practices, the level of domestic construction activity, international tariffs, quotas, and trade agreements involving wood products, domestic and international demand for wood products, production and production capacity in the forest products industry, competitive pricing pressures for the company's products, general and industry speciﬁc environmental laws and regulations, fuel and energy costs, transportation shortages and disruptions, raw material, labor, and other costs, and tax laws that could reduce the beneﬁts associated with REIT status. Results may also differ materially because of unanticipated manufacturing interruptions, unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures, climate change and weather conditions, an inability to satisfy complex rules in order to remain qualiﬁed as a REIT, other events beyond our control, such as the impact of disease epidemics and pandemics, such as the outbreak of Covid-19 and its variants, governmental responses to such outbreaks, and anticipated recovery from the pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers and employees, the company's and its contractors' ability to complete the rebuild of the Ola sawmill with the anticipated efficiency improvements and to implement the modernization plan for the Waldo sawmill, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation presents non-U.S. GAAP ﬁnancial information. A reconciliation of those numbers to U.S. GAAP is included in this presentation, which is available on the company's website at www.PotlatchDeltic.com.

2

Table of Contents

Company and Industry Overview Timberlands Segment

Wood Products Segment

Real Estate Segment

Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet Appendix

3

Company and Industry Overview

$ 4 B I L L I O N T I M B E R R E I T

PotlatchDeltic is a $4 Billion Timber Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Focused on:

GROWING &

BEING PART OF THE

MANUFACTURING

SELLING DEVELOPED

HARVESTING TREES

SOLUTION TO

LUMBER & PLYWOOD

& RURAL LAND

SUSTAINABLY

CLIMATE CHANGE

2.2

Million Acres of

Timberland

7

SPOKANE, WA

ST. MARIES

BEMIDJI

GWINN

LITTLE ROCK

Manufacturing Facilities that Produce Lumber and Plywood

PCH Timberlands

CTT Timberlands1

Wood Products Facilities

Chenal Real Estate

Headquarters

OLA

WALDO

WARREN

1 | CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. was acquired in a merger that closed September 14, 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PotlatchDeltic Corporation published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 20:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
