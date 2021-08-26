Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  PotlatchDeltic Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PCH   US7376301039

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
  Report
PotlatchDeltic : Announces Lift of Previous Closure of Idaho Public Access

08/26/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today announced changes to public access to its Idaho timberlands. Due to recent rainfall and lower temperatures in the region, fire risk has declined. As a result, the temporary public access ban announced on July 22 will be lifted effective Friday, August 27. PotlatchDeltic timberlands will be open for recreational activities, including camping, hunting and fishing, in accordance with company recreation policies. Campfires remain banned and motorized recreational vehicle use on Idaho property will be restricted to open, ungated roads only. No motorized recreational vehicles, including ATVs and motorcycles, are allowed behind gates. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating. Additional information can be found on our Idaho recreation website.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 386 M - -
Net income 2021 453 M - -
Net Debt 2021 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,64x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 3 431 M 3 431 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael J. Covey Executive Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION2.58%3 440
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)26.04%128 759
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)20.94%82 247
PUBLIC STORAGE37.00%55 439
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION23.91%38 298
WELLTOWER INC.31.37%35 871