PotlatchDeltic : Announces Lift of Recreational Vehicle Ban in Idaho Public Access

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today announced changes to public access to its Idaho timberlands. Due to recent rainfall and lower temperatures in the region, fire risk has declined. As a result, the temporary motorized vehicle ban announced on July 22 has been lifted effective Monday, September 20. Motorized recreational vehicle use on Idaho property is permitted, except for a temporary restriction in cooperation with Idaho Department of Lands on the Bingo Creek Road. Campfires are permitted at leased campsites, however, campfires in other locations remain banned until the open burning season starts on October 20th per our regular policy. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating. Additional information can be found on our Idaho recreation website.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005914/en/