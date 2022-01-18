Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PotlatchDeltic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCH   US7376301039

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PotlatchDeltic Announces Tax Treatment for 2021 Dividend Distributions

01/18/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2021 on the company’s Common Stock (CUSIP# 737630103).

The distributions, totaling $5.67 per share, are classified for income tax purposes as 68.2507% Capital Gain Distributions, 3.1147% Qualified Dividends, and 28.6346% Non-dividend Distributions (return of capital).

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2021 dividends.

2021 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution
Per Share

Long-Term
Capital Gain (1)
(20% Rate)

Qualified
Dividend

Non-dividend
(Return of
Capital)

03/05/2021

03/31/2021

$0.41

$0.279828

$0.012770

$0.117402

06/04/2021

06/30/2021

$0.41

$0.279828

$0.012770

$0.117402

09/15/2021

09/30/2021

$0.41

$0.279828

$0.012770

$0.117402

12/15/2021

12/31/2021

$0.44

$0.300303

$0.013705

$0.125992

12/22/2021

12/31/2021

$4.00

$2.730028

$0.124588

$1.145384

 

Total

$5.67

$3.869815

$0.176603

$1.623582

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.

(1) Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the one-year and three-year amounts disclosures are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests,” as all capital gain dividends relate to IRC Section 1231 gains.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
05:46pPotlatchDeltic Announces Tax Treatment for 2021 Dividend Distributions
BU
2021PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on January 31, 2022
BU
2021PotlatchDeltic Acquired Timberlands for Premium in Loutre Merger, RBC Says
MT
2021PotlatchDeltic Purchases 51,340 Acres of Timberlands in Southern Arkansas, Northern Lou..
MT
2021POTLATCHDELTIC : Acquires Timberlands in Southern Arkansas and Northern Louisiana - Form 8..
PU
2021POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equ..
AQ
2021PotlatchDeltic Acquires Timberlands in Southern Arkansas and Northern Louisiana
BU
2021PotlatchDeltic Corporation completed the acquisition of Loutre Land and Timber Co.
CI
2021POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 341 M - -
Net income 2021 421 M - -
Net Debt 2021 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 3 943 M 3 943 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float -
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57,10 $
Average target price 65,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Controller
Michael J. Covey Executive Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-5.18%3 943
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-14.32%114 136
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-11.78%79 590
PUBLIC STORAGE-3.41%63 442
WELLTOWER INC.2.03%38 091
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-16.13%35 492