PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2023 on the company’s Common Stock. The dividend distributions of $1.80 per share are classified for income tax purposes as follows: $1.3124 (72.9%) of Capital Gain Distributions (long-term 20% rate) and $0.4876 (27.1%) as a Non-dividend Distribution (return of capital).

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2023 dividends:

2023 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Common Stock: PCH

CUSIP# 737630103

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Capital Gain Return of Capital 03/03/2023 03/31/2023 $0.45 $0.3281 $0.1219 06/02/2023 06/30/2023 $0.45 $0.3281 $0.1219 09/15/2023 09/29/2023 $0.45 $0.3281 $0.1219 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.45 $0.3281 $0.1219 Total $1.80 $1.3124 $0.4876

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

