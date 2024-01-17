PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2023 on the company’s Common Stock. The dividend distributions of $1.80 per share are classified for income tax purposes as follows: $1.3124 (72.9%) of Capital Gain Distributions (long-term 20% rate) and $0.4876 (27.1%) as a Non-dividend Distribution (return of capital).
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2023 dividends:
2023 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Common Stock: PCH
CUSIP# 737630103
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution Per Share
Capital Gain
Return of Capital
03/03/2023
03/31/2023
$0.45
$0.3281
$0.1219
06/02/2023
06/30/2023
$0.45
$0.3281
$0.1219
09/15/2023
09/29/2023
$0.45
$0.3281
$0.1219
12/15/2023
12/29/2023
$0.45
$0.3281
$0.1219
Total
$1.80
$1.3124
$0.4876
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
