POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
02/12 03:31:45 pm
53.925 USD   +0.74%
09:01aPOTLATCHDELTIC : Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock
BU
02/01POTLATCHDELTIC : Q4 Results Top Street View -- Shares Up 2% After-Hours
MT
02/01POTLATCHDELTIC : Presentation(Link )
PU
PotlatchDeltic : Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

02/12/2021 | 03:01pm EST
The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.41 per share is payable March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2021.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 021 M - -
Net income 2020 150 M - -
Net Debt 2020 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 3,00%
Capitalization 3 580 M 3 580 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 296
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 56,00 $
Last Close Price 53,53 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael J. Covey Executive Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION7.02%3 580
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)1.19%101 201
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)1.92%69 870
PUBLIC STORAGE0.43%40 746
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-6.71%29 448
WELLTOWER INC.3.45%27 727
