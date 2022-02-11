Log in
    PCH   US7376301039

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

02/11/2022 | 03:01pm EST
The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.44 per share is payable March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2022.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 345 M - -
Net income 2021 423 M - -
Net Debt 2021 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,79x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 3 800 M 3 800 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float 96,5%
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 55,02 $
Average target price 64,50 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Controller
Michael J. Covey Executive Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-8.64%3 800
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-17.09%110 442
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-17.10%74 793
PUBLIC STORAGE-4.13%62 968
WELLTOWER INC.-4.63%35 118
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-18.24%34 601