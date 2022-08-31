Log in
    PCH   US7376301039

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03 2022-08-31 pm EDT
46.05 USD   +0.38%
01:44pPotlatchDeltic's Board Authorizes $200 Million Stock Buyback Plan
MT
01:32pPotlatchDeltic Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.44 a Share, Payable Sept. 30 to Shareholders as of Sept. 20
MT
01:31pPotlatchDeltic Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

08/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.44 per share is payable September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2022.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 326 M - -
Net income 2022 365 M - -
Net Debt 2022 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,64x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 3 177 M 3 177 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 299
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,87 $
Average target price 57,57 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Controller
Michael J. Covey Executive Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-23.83%3 177
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-13.37%117 980
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-16.91%73 690
PUBLIC STORAGE-11.23%58 368
WELLTOWER INC.-11.26%35 267
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-16.56%35 019