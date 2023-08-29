PotlatchDeltic Corporation announced the appointment of Wayne Wasechek as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Wasechek has served as Interim Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, since April 19, 2023. Previously, Wasechek served as PotlatchDeltic?s Controller and Principal Accounting Officer since 2018, where he led the accounting and treasury functions.

He previously served as Vice President and Assistant Controller of Vail Resorts Inc. from 2011 to 2018 and as Senior Director of Financial Reporting of Vail Resorts from 2006 to 2011. Wasechek, a certified public accountant, began his career with PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) and holds a degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder.