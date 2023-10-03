PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today issued its second Carbon and Climate Report. The report quantifies the estimated carbon removals, storage, and greenhouse gas emissions associated with our operations in 2022. In addition, the report evaluates the potential physical impacts of temperature and precipitation changes under various climate change scenarios on our Southeast timberlands and the timberlands in our procurement regions for our Bemidji, Minnesota and Gwinn, Michigan sawmills.

“Evaluating potential physical impacts to our timberlands and our procurement regions under climate change scenarios provides an important foundation to assessing both our risks and opportunities,” said Anna Torma, vice president public affairs and chief ESG officer. “Working forests that are sustainably managed, despite a changing climate, play a key role in net-zero strategies and the transition to a bio-based circular economy,” stated Ms. Torma.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business, and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to respond to climate change risks and opportunities, to identify GHG reduction opportunities, to conduct business under various climate change scenarios, and similar matters. Words such as “anticipate,” "develop," “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “goal,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “continue,” “achieve,” “seek,” “estimate,” “could,” “can,” “may,” “potential,” “typically,” “unlikely,” “would,” “future,” “initiatives,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic’s control, including the development of measurement standards, accounting protocols, and mitigation techniques; the availability of funding for the programs described in this report; our ability to achieve our goals and objectives; changes in our priorities as well as changes in the priorities of our customers and suppliers; the amount of our future investments; the accuracy of our estimates and assumptions; acquisitions and divestitures; the future effect of legislation, rulemaking and changes in policy or best management practices; scientific discoveries and innovations; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; the competitive environment; the ability to attract and retain personnel and suppliers with technical and other skills; technological developments; the willingness of suppliers to adopt and comply with our programs; the impact of cyber or other security threats or other disruptions to our business; changes in requirements for third-party certification of our timberlands, logs, and lumber; the potential disruption or interruption of the Company’s operations due to accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, floods, fires, cyber threats, pandemics, infestations, or other natural or human causes beyond the Company’s control; and global economic, business, political, and climate conditions; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003663151/en/