Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PotlatchDeltic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCH   US7376301039

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46:37 2023-02-23 pm EST
46.52 USD   +0.71%
02:59pPotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/21Insider Sell: Potlatchdeltic
MT
02/16POTLATCHDELTIC CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (MD&A) (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/23/2023 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at two upcoming Investor Conferences.

The company overviews are scheduled at:

  • the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 6 at 2:50 PM Eastern Time, and
  • the Citi 28th Annual Global Property CEO Conference on March 7 at 9:15 AM Eastern Time.

The company will also meet with investors at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 2, 2023.

The live video and audio webcasts for each presentation will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 30 days.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
02:59pPotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/21Insider Sell: Potlatchdeltic
MT
02/16POTLATCHDELTIC CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/10Potlatchdeltic Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10PotlatchDeltic to Pay Quarterly Distribution of $0.45 a Share, Payable March 31 to Stoc..
MT
02/10PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock
BU
02/10PotlatchDeltic Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock, Payable Mar..
CI
02/01Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on PotlatchDeltic to $47 From $48, Maintains Hol..
MT
01/31Transcript : PotlatchDeltic Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
01/30PotlatchDeltic's Q4 EPS Drop, Revenue Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 063 M - -
Net income 2023 90,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,2x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 3 681 M 3 681 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 330
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,19 $
Average target price 54,86 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Controller
Michael J. Covey Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION5.00%3 681
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-3.40%92 786
CROWN CASTLE INC.0.75%58 124
PUBLIC STORAGE6.68%51 374
WELLTOWER INC.17.19%37 102
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.3.27%34 597