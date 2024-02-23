PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer and Wayne Wasechek, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at two upcoming Investor Conferences.

The company overviews are scheduled at:

the 45 th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 4 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, and

Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 4 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, and the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on March 5 at 4:20 PM Eastern Time.

The live audio webcasts for each presentation will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 30 days.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222609585/en/