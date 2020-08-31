Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PotlatchDeltic Corporation    PCH

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PotlatchDeltic : Executives to Present at the BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Conference, September 3, 2020 at approximately 11:45 AM Eastern Time.

A link to the webcast will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic’s website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 90 days.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
03:09pPOTLATCHDELTIC : Executives to Present at the BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Confe..
BU
07/31POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/31POTLATCHDELTIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/28POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Announces Campfire Burn Ban on Idaho Properties
BU
07/27POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/27POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06/30POTLATCHDELTIC : Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on July 27, 2..
BU
06/22POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21POTLATCHDELTIC : Announces Agreement to Sell 72,000 acres in Minnesota to The Co..
BU
06/04POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 940 M - -
Net income 2020 89,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 3 145 M 3 145 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 296
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,40 $
Last Close Price 47,03 $
Spread / Highest target 6,32%
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION8.69%3 145
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)8.60%110 710
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)15.22%68 737
PUBLIC STORAGE0.23%37 310
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION27.06%34 274
WELLTOWER INC.-27.31%24 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group