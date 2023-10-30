FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS & NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the company's revenues, costs and expenses; expected liquidity; the U.S. economic condition; the success of the company's business strategies; the company's disciplined and opportunistic capital allocation strategies, including share repurchases and dividend expectations; maintaining the company's investment grade credit rating; favorable capital structure and strong balance sheet; the company's debt metrics and decision to repay or refinance maturing debt; interest rates and expenses; corporate expenses; pension expenses; taxes; Q4 and FY 2023 outlook; favorable long-term housing fundamentals, including expectations about mortgage rates, the housing market, repair and remodel market, and housing starts; lumber supply, demand and pricing; lumber shipment volumes; our ESG initiatives and goals; expected implementation of our Waldo, Arkansas sawmill modernization project on schedule, and corresponding increase in production capacity with reduction in cash processing costs; expected timber harvest volumes, sawlog and pulpwood mix, and pricing; rural real estate and development real estate demand and sales; land basis and average price per acre and per developed lot; potential for real estate solar energy deals to close; natural climate solutions opportunities, including potential carbon credit and fiber supply opportunities for pellet and biofuel projects; planned capital expenditures; business conditions; and similar matters. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "initiative," "long term," "looking forward," "on track," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "schedule," "seek," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic's control, such as changes in the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies and effects on our customers and suppliers; changes in interest rates, credit availability, and homebuyers' ability to qualify for mortgages; availability of labor and developable land; changes in the level of construction and remodeling activity; changes in foreign demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products and real estate; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; the impact of pandemic disease; weather conditions; fires at our facilities and on our timberland and other catastrophic events; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; transportation shortages and disruptions; share price; the successful execution of the company's strategic plans; the company's ability and its contractors' ability to implement the modernization plan for the Waldo sawmill; the company's ability to achieve its ESG initiatives and goals; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of those numbers to U.S. GAAP is included in this presentation, which is available on the company's website at www.PotlatchDeltic.com.

