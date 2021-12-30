Log in
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on January 31, 2022

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) will release fourth quarter earnings on Monday, January 31, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 1 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-888-510-2008 for U.S./Canada and 1-646-960-0306 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7281983.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until February 8, 2022, by calling 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 7281983 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 337 M - -
Net income 2021 419 M - -
Net Debt 2021 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 4 097 M 4 097 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float 96,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,32 $
Average target price 64,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael J. Covey Executive Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION18.59%4 031
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION28.70%131 382
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.30.22%89 164
PUBLIC STORAGE60.49%64 990
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION36.37%41 851
WELLTOWER INC.31.71%36 881