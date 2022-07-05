Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  PotlatchDeltic Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    PCH   US7376301039

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:39 2022-07-05 pm EDT
44.47 USD   -1.42%
06/29Truist Securities Initiates PotlatchDeltic at Hold with $50 Price Target
MT
06/27DA Davidson Lowers Price Target on PotlatchDeltic to $59 From $66, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/23BofA Securities Lowers Price Target for PotlatchDeltic to $55 From $66, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on July 25, 2022

07/05/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) will release second quarter earnings on Monday, July 25, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-888-510-2008 for U.S./Canada and 1-646-960-0306 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7281983.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until August 2, 2022, by calling 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 7281983 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 287 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,67x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 3 129 M 3 129 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 299
Free-Float 97,8%
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Controller
Michael J. Covey Executive Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-25.09%3 129
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-11.66%120 294
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-17.43%74 637
PUBLIC STORAGE-15.27%55 708
WELLTOWER INC.-2.98%37 775
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-15.05%35 633