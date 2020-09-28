Log in
PotlatchDeltic : Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 26, 2020

09/28/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release third quarter earnings on Monday, October 26th, after the market closes. A live conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, on Tuesday, October 27th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9171206.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following the call until November 3, 2020 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1- 416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 9171206 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 979 M - -
Net income 2020 123 M - -
Net Debt 2020 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 4,04%
Capitalization 2 667 M 2 667 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 296
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,67 $
Last Close Price 39,88 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-7.83%2 667
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)4.35%106 372
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)13.76%67 865
PUBLIC STORAGE2.59%38 189
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION30.30%35 151
WELLTOWER INC.-34.87%22 225
