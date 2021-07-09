Log in
    PCH   US7376301039

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
PotlatchDeltic : Announces Changes to Recreational Program in Idaho

07/09/2021
PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced several changes to its Idaho Recreation Program. Due to severe fire danger in the region, effective immediately and until further notice, all motorized recreational vehicle use on its property in the State of Idaho is restricted to open, ungated roads only. No motorized recreational vehicles, including ATVs and motorcycles, are allowed behind gates. Additional changes due to the fire risk include the temporary curtailment of ORV and 14-day camping permit sales. Campfires and open burning are currently banned. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 435 M - -
Net income 2021 485 M - -
Net Debt 2021 62,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,52x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 3 624 M 3 624 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 54,06 $
Average target price 64,83 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael J. Covey Executive Chairman
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
William Lindeke Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION8.08%3 536
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)23.82%121 195
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)26.16%84 938
PUBLIC STORAGE33.02%53 325
WELLTOWER INC.31.37%35 080
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION17.25%34 892