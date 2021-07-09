PotlatchDeltic : Announces Changes to Recreational Program in Idaho

PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced several changes to its Idaho Recreation Program. Due to severe fire danger in the region, effective immediately and until further notice, all motorized recreational vehicle use on its property in the State of Idaho is restricted to open, ungated roads only. No motorized recreational vehicles, including ATVs and motorcycles, are allowed behind gates. Additional changes due to the fire risk include the temporary curtailment of ORV and 14-day camping permit sales. Campfires and open burning are currently banned. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005474/en/