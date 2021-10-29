Presentation(Link opens in a new window)

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, statements about the company's business model, eect of change in lumber prices on annual EBITDDA, expected continuation of favorable industry fundamentals, estimated future harvest volumes, timberland productivity and sawlog mix, percentage of acres harvested and number of seedlings planted each year, percent of Idaho sawlogs indexed to the price of lumber, benets of a working forest, amount of carbon sequestered each year, maintenance of third-party environmental and safety certications, percentage of merchantable timber inventory that is comprised of sawlogs, percent of sawlogs used internally, manufacturing capacity and expansions, eect of change in log prices on company cash generation, lumber volume growth trends, forecasted lumber shipments and prices, North American lumber demand and production, forecasted real estate sales, real estate business potential and land development potential, capital allocation, growing dividend and dividend yield, expected special dividend in Q4 2021, share repurchases, future capital expenditures, debt metrics and anticipated interest rates, credit rating, future company performance, the U.S. housing market, including housing starts, housing resales and aordability, repair and remodel activity, and similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may dier materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to dier materially include, but are not limited to, changes in: timberland values, timber harvest levels on the company's lands, timber prices, policy regarding governmental timber sales, the United States and international economies, U.S. job growth, U.S. bank lending practices, the level of domestic construction activity, international taris, quotas, and trade agreements involving wood products, domestic and international demand for wood products, production and production capacity in the forest products industry, competitive pricing pressures for the company's products, general and industry-specic environmental laws and regulations, fuel and energy costs, raw material and other costs, and tax laws that could reduce the benets associated with REIT status. Results may also dier materially because of unanticipated manufacturing interruptions, unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures, climate change and weather conditions, res at our facilities and on our timberlands and other catastrophic events, an inability to satisfy complex rules in order to remain qualied as a REIT, other events beyond our control, such as the impact of disease epidemics and pandemics, such as the outbreak of Covid-19 and its variants, governmental responses to such outbreaks, and anticipated recovery from the pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers and employees, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public lings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.
POTLATCH DELTIC STRATEGY
PotlatchDeltic's high-quality,well-managed portfolio of assets is ideally positioned to take advantage of favorable industry fundamentals. We have the HIGHEST DIRECT LEVERAGE to lumber prices of the timber REITs along with the STABILITY of timberlands which support a sustainable and growing dividend.
HIGHEST DIRECT LEVERAGE TO LUMBER PRICES1
FAVORABLE FUNDAMENTALS
61%
27%
$10 Per MBF in
US HOUSING STARTS
MILLENNIAL OWNERSHIP
Lumber Price
PERMIT
$
Indexed Idaho
=
Sawlogs
$12 Million in
BUILDING PERMITS
HOMEBUILDER ORDERS
34%
&
24%
PCH EBITDDA
$
EXISTING HOME SALES
AGE OF HOUSING STOCK
0%
0%
%
Top Ten Lumber
PCH
WY
RYN
CTT
Manufacturer
| Indexed Idaho Sawlogs
| Lumber
MORTGAGE RATES
CANADIAN SUPPLY
TIMBERLANDS PROVIDE STABILITY
>80%
SUPPORTS SUSTAINABLE
GROWING DIVIDEND
of
$1.60
$1.64
Gross
SHARE2
$1.40
$1.50
Asset
PER
$1.24
Value
$
Q4 '11
Q4 '13
Q4 '14
Q4 '17
Q4 '20
WORKING FOREST BENEFITS
REAL ESTATE CAPTURES
INCREMENTAL LAND VALUE
CLEAN
CLEAN
AIR
WATER
5X PREMIUM
TO TIMBER NET
PRESENT VALUE
HEALTHY MARKETS
WILDLIFE
JOBS
1
Source: public ﬁlings 2016-2020

2
Annual run rate
ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
SUSTAINABILITY is a core corporate value instilled by managing a renewable resource for the long term. We are focused on meeting the needs of our stakeholders, now and long into the future.
ENVIRONMENTAL
22
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
million seedlings
plantedNearly 100% of logs utilized1
Focused on diversity
and inclusion
VPP status at
4 of 7 facilities
Independent
board of directors
22%
Women
Directors
ESG governance incorporates cross-
Long-term, sustainable
forest management plans incorporate best management practices
Protected
2,300
miles of rivers and streams
Forestry practices 100%
third party certiﬁed2
Protected endangered species and promoted biological diversity
7.5 million metric tons
of CO2e sequestered
Women constitute
32% of our
salaried roles
Nearly all of timberlands
available for public
access and recreation
Our wood products
TCIR is 1.6
Our Safety Aspiration is ZERO incidents
Connected to our communities
Workforce development
Public
advocacy and
participation in over
30 research organizations and coalitions
Ongoing
stakeholder engagement
functional teams and
board oversight
Enterprise risk management
framework, including
climate risks
Comprehensive policies reﬂect our high standards and ethics
1
Log utilization includes primary products such as lumber and by-products such as sawdust, shavings, chips, and bark

2
Certiﬁed forestry practices encompass societal needs such as clean water and wildlife habitat
OVERVIEW OF ASSETS
PotlatchDeltic is a $4 billion timber REIT headquartered in Spokane, Washington. The company operates in three business segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. PotlatchDeltic was founded in 1903.
SPOKANE, WA
ST. MARIES
BEMIDJI
GWINN
1.8
million
7
manufacturing facilities
acres of
that produce lumber
timberland
and plywood
HIGH
TOP 10
QUALITY
STRATIFYING
TIMBERLANDS
U.S. LUMBER
PRODUCER
LAND TO DELIVER
VALUE
OLA
LITTLE ROCK
WARREN
WALDO

