Presentation(Link opens in a new window)

Presentation

10/29/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q 4 2 0 2 1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS & NON-GAAP MEASURES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, statements about the company's business model, eect of change in lumber prices on annual EBITDDA, expected continuation of favorable industry fundamentals, estimated future harvest volumes, timberland productivity and sawlog mix, percentage of acres harvested and number of seedlings planted each year, percent of Idaho sawlogs indexed to the price of lumber, benets of a working forest, amount of carbon sequestered each year, maintenance of third-party environmental and safety certications, percentage of merchantable timber inventory that is comprised of sawlogs, percent of sawlogs used internally, manufacturing capacity and expansions, eect of change in log prices on company cash generation, lumber volume growth trends, forecasted lumber shipments and prices, North American lumber demand and production, forecasted real estate sales, real estate business potential and land development potential, capital allocation, growing dividend and dividend yield, expected special dividend in Q4 2021, share repurchases, future capital expenditures, debt metrics and anticipated interest rates, credit rating, future company performance, the U.S. housing market, including housing starts, housing resales and aordability, repair and remodel activity, and similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may dier materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to dier materially include, but are not limited to, changes in: timberland values, timber harvest levels on the company's lands, timber prices, policy regarding governmental timber sales, the United States and international economies, U.S. job growth, U.S. bank lending practices, the level of domestic construction activity, international taris, quotas, and trade agreements involving wood products, domestic and international demand for wood products, production and production capacity in the forest products industry, competitive pricing pressures for the company's products, general and industry-specic environmental laws and regulations, fuel and energy costs, raw material and other costs, and tax laws that could reduce the benets associated with REIT status. Results may also dier materially because of unanticipated manufacturing interruptions, unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures, climate change and weather conditions, res at our facilities and on our timberlands and other catastrophic events, an inability to satisfy complex rules in order to remain qualied as a REIT, other events beyond our control, such as the impact of disease epidemics and pandemics, such as the outbreak of Covid-19 and its variants, governmental responses to such outbreaks, and anticipated recovery from the pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers and employees, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public lings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation presents non-U.S. GAAP nancial information. A reconciliation of those numbers to U.S. GAAP is available on the company's website at www.PotlatchDeltic.com.

2

POTLATCH DELTIC STRATEGY

PotlatchDeltic's high-quality,well-managed portfolio of assets is ideally positioned to take advantage of favorable industry fundamentals. We have the HIGHEST DIRECT LEVERAGE to lumber prices of the timber REITs along with the STABILITY of timberlands which support a sustainable and growing dividend.

HIGHEST DIRECT LEVERAGE TO LUMBER PRICES1

FAVORABLE FUNDAMENTALS

61%

27%

$10 Per MBF in

US HOUSING STARTS

MILLENNIAL OWNERSHIP

Lumber Price

PERMIT

$

Indexed Idaho

=

Sawlogs

$12 Million in

BUILDING PERMITS

HOMEBUILDER ORDERS

34%

&

24%

PCH EBITDDA

$

EXISTING HOME SALES

AGE OF HOUSING STOCK

0%

0%

%

Top Ten Lumber

PCH

WY

RYN

CTT

Manufacturer

| Indexed Idaho Sawlogs

| Lumber

MORTGAGE RATES

CANADIAN SUPPLY

TIMBERLANDS PROVIDE STABILITY

>80%

SUPPORTS SUSTAINABLE

GROWING DIVIDEND

of

$1.60

$1.64

Gross

SHARE2

$1.40

$1.50

Asset

PER

$1.24

Value

$

Q4 '11

Q4 '13

Q4 '14

Q4 '17

Q4 '20

WORKING FOREST BENEFITS

REAL ESTATE CAPTURES

INCREMENTAL LAND VALUE

CLEAN

CLEAN

AIR

WATER

5X PREMIUM

TO TIMBER NET

PRESENT VALUE

HEALTHY MARKETS

WILDLIFE

JOBS

1

| Source: public ﬁlings 2016-2020

3

2

| Annual run rate

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE

SUSTAINABILITY is a core corporate value instilled by managing a renewable resource for the long term. We are focused on meeting the needs of our stakeholders, now and long into the future.

ENVIRONMENTAL

22

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

million seedlings

plantedNearly 100% of logs utilized1

Focused on diversity

and inclusion

VPP status at

4 of 7 facilities

Independent

board of directors

22%

Women

Directors

ESG governance incorporates cross-

Long-term, sustainable

forest management plans incorporate best management practices

Protected

2,300

miles of rivers and streams

Forestry practices 100%

third party certiﬁed2

Protected endangered species and promoted biological diversity

7.5 million metric tons

of CO2e sequestered

Women constitute

32% of our

salaried roles

Nearly all of timberlands

available for public

access and recreation

Our wood products

TCIR is 1.6

Our Safety Aspiration is ZERO incidents

Connected to our communities

Workforce development

Public

advocacy and

participation in over

30 research organizations and coalitions

Ongoing

stakeholder engagement

functional teams and

board oversight

Enterprise risk management

framework, including

climate risks

Comprehensive policies reﬂect our high standards and ethics

1

| Log utilization includes primary products such as lumber and by-products such as sawdust, shavings, chips, and bark

4

2

| Certiﬁed forestry practices encompass societal needs such as clean water and wildlife habitat

OVERVIEW OF ASSETS

PotlatchDeltic is a $4 billion timber REIT headquartered in Spokane, Washington. The company operates in three business segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. PotlatchDeltic was founded in 1903.

SPOKANE, WA

ST. MARIES

BEMIDJI

GWINN

1.8

million

7

manufacturing facilities

acres of

that produce lumber

timberland

and plywood

HIGH

TOP 10

QUALITY

STRATIFYING

TIMBERLANDS

U.S. LUMBER

PRODUCER

LAND TO DELIVER

VALUE

OLA

LITTLE ROCK

WARREN

WALDO

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PotlatchDeltic Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
