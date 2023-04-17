Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pou Chen Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9904   TW0009904003

POU CHEN CORPORATION

(9904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
32.05 TWD   +0.47%
Nike, Adidas shoes maker Pou Chen to invest nearly $281 million in India
RE
Pou Chen Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Pou Chen Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nike, Adidas shoes maker Pou Chen to invest nearly $281 million in India

04/17/2023 | 01:27am EDT
CHENNAI (Reuters) - A subsidiary of the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear Pou Chen will invest 23.02 billion rupees ($280.86 million) to set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, the Indian state government said on Monday.

The Taiwanese footwear maker for brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Timberland manufactured and shipped over 272 million pairs of shoes in the financial year 2022 globally, up nearly 14% from a year earlier. It already has plants in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

"We hope this would be the first of many investments to come (in India)," Pou Chen Vice President George Liu said in a meeting streamed online with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The investment, which would create about 20,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu over a span of 12 years, would come nearly a year after Taiwanese peer Hong Fu Group signed a deal to invest 10 billion rupees to make footwear in the southern state.

Tamil Nadu made 45% of India's footwear exports over the last five years with many brands, including Giorgio Armani and Gucci, making their products or sourcing raw materials from the state, according to a government agency report.

Other global names like Apple suppliers Foxconn, Salcomp and Pegatron have also been ramping up their production in Tamil Nadu and the broader country, as they look to diversify their manufacturing footprint away from China and Taiwan.

Separately, Pou Chen planned to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to low demand, Reuters reported in February, citing two local officials.

($1 = 81.9630 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

By Praveen Paramasivam


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 1.79% 165.6 Delayed Quote.29.92%
APPLE INC. -0.21% 165.21 Delayed Quote.27.15%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.94% 571.163 Real-time Quote.12.42%
NIKE, INC. -0.38% 125.95 Delayed Quote.7.64%
POU CHEN CORPORATION 0.47% 32.05 End-of-day quote.-6.29%
Financials
Sales 2023 285 B 9 350 M 9 350 M
Net income 2023 14 321 M 469 M 469 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 94 445 M 3 093 M 3 093 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 314 352
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart POU CHEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pou Chen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POU CHEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,05 TWD
Average target price 33,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Chu Lu General Manager & Director
Ya Fen Chang Head-Finance & Assistant Deputy GM
Lu Min Chan Chairman & General Manager-Administration
Yuang Whang Liao Operations Director
Huan Chung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POU CHEN CORPORATION-6.29%3 093
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION17.01%12 311
PUMA SE0.00%9 333
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.15%8 330
CROCS, INC.23.86%8 293
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.18.00%7 687
