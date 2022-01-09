Pou Chen : Explanation of media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/08 2.Company name:Pou Chen Vietnam Enterprise Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: An indirect 51.11%-owned subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation (��PCC��) 5.Name of the reporting media:Chinatimes News Network 6.Content of the report: It is reported that thousands of workers at one of PCC's Vietnam factories strike for reduced year-end bonus, bringing traffic to a standstill. 7.Cause of occurrence: The factory of Pou Chen Vietnam Enterprise Ltd., located in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam under PCC's subsidiary Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, disrupted operation at noon on 2022/01/07 due to some workers' demand for an increase in year-end bonus. 8.Countermeasures: (1)The year-end bonus is based on the overall operation of Vietnam factories in 2021, and is a consensus reached through communication and negotiation between Vietnam factories and labor unions. Vietnam factories will continue to maintain close communication with labor unions and employees. (2)This incident has had no significant impact on PCC's finance and business to date. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None