Pou Chen : Explanation of media reporting

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/08
2.Company name:Pou Chen Vietnam Enterprise Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:
An indirect 51.11%-owned subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation (��PCC��)
5.Name of the reporting media:Chinatimes News Network
6.Content of the report:
It is reported that thousands of workers at one of PCC's Vietnam
factories strike for reduced year-end bonus, bringing traffic to
a standstill.
7.Cause of occurrence:
The factory of Pou Chen Vietnam Enterprise Ltd., located in Bien Hoa
City, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam under PCC's subsidiary Yue Yuen
Industrial (Holdings) Limited, disrupted operation at noon on
2022/01/07 due to some workers' demand for an increase in year-end
bonus.
8.Countermeasures:
(1)The year-end bonus is based on the overall operation of Vietnam
factories in 2021, and is a consensus reached through
communication and negotiation between Vietnam factories and labor
unions. Vietnam factories will continue to maintain close
communication with labor unions and employees.
(2)This incident has had no significant impact on PCC's finance and
business to date.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
