  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Pou Chen Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9904   TW0009904003

POU CHEN CORPORATION

(9904)
  Report
Pou Chen : Explanation of media reporting

01/09/2022 | 05:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Pou Chen Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/09 Time of announcement 18:43:34
Subject 
 Explanation of media reporting
Date of events 2022/01/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/08
2.Company name:Pou Chen Vietnam Enterprise Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:
 An indirect 51.11%-owned subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation (��PCC��)
5.Name of the reporting media:Chinatimes News Network
6.Content of the report:
 It is reported that thousands of workers at one of PCC's Vietnam
 factories strike for reduced year-end bonus, bringing traffic to
 a standstill.
7.Cause of occurrence:
 The factory of Pou Chen Vietnam Enterprise Ltd., located in Bien Hoa
 City, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam under PCC's subsidiary Yue Yuen
 Industrial (Holdings) Limited, disrupted operation at noon on
 2022/01/07 due to some workers' demand for an increase in year-end
 bonus.
8.Countermeasures:
 (1)The year-end bonus is based on the overall operation of Vietnam
    factories in 2021, and is a consensus reached through
    communication and negotiation between Vietnam factories and labor
    unions. Vietnam factories will continue to maintain close
    communication with labor unions and employees.
 (2)This incident has had no significant impact on PCC's finance and
    business to date.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pou Chen Corporation published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 239 B 8 652 M 8 652 M
Net income 2021 14 121 M 512 M 512 M
Net Debt 2021 50 317 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 96 655 M 3 489 M 3 502 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 313 913
Free-Float -
Chart POU CHEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pou Chen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POU CHEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,80 TWD
Average target price 39,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Chu Lu General Manager & Director
Ya Fen Chang Head-Finance & Assistant Deputy GM
Lu Min Chan Chairman & General Manager-Administration
Huan Chung Chen Independent Director
Po Liang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POU CHEN CORPORATION-1.06%3 489
PUMA SE-6.88%16 980
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-4.77%9 280
CROCS, INC.-1.97%7 397
DR. MARTENS PLC-13.13%5 046
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED2.78%4 510