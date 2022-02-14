Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Pou Chen Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9904   TW0009904003

POU CHEN CORPORATION

(9904)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pou Chen : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited announce unaudited monthly sales for January 2022.

02/14/2022 | 05:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Pou Chen Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 18:00:14
Subject 
 PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)
Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited
announce unaudited monthly sales for January 2022.
Date of events 2022/02/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14
2.Company name:
 Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited ("Yue Yuen") and Pou Sheng
 International (Holdings) Limited ("Pou Sheng")
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
 As of 2022/01/31, Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC") held 51.11% ownership
 of Yue Yuen, and Yue Yuen held 62.55% ownership of Pou Sheng. Hence,
 PCC via Yue Yuen indirectly held 31.97% ownership of Pou Sheng.
5.Cause of occurrence:
 PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen and Pou Sheng announce their unaudited
 monthly sales for January 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
 (1)Yue Yuen's unaudited monthly sales for January 2022 was USD972,237
    thousand.
 (2)Pou Sheng's unaudited monthly sales for January 2022 was RMB2,820,092
    thousand.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 For more details of the above announcement, please refer to Yue Yuen's
 website:www.yueyuen.com and Pou Sheng's website:www.pousheng.com; or
 HKEXnews' website:www.hkexnews.hk.

Disclaimer

Pou Chen Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 10:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 239 B 8 574 M 8 574 M
Net income 2021 14 121 M 507 M 507 M
Net Debt 2021 50 317 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96 507 M 3 465 M 3 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 313 913
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart POU CHEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pou Chen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POU CHEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,75 TWD
Average target price 39,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Chu Lu General Manager & Director
Ya Fen Chang Head-Finance & Assistant Deputy GM
Lu Min Chan Chairman & General Manager-Administration
Huan Chung Chen Independent Director
Po Liang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POU CHEN CORPORATION-1.21%3 465
PUMA SE-17.62%15 109
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-16.98%8 284
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.8.85%7 362
CROCS, INC.-23.41%5 779
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-0.95%4 285