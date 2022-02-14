Pou Chen : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited announce unaudited monthly sales for January 2022.
02/14/2022 | 05:13am EST
Provided by: Pou Chen Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/14
Time of announcement
18:00:14
Subject
PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)
Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited
announce unaudited monthly sales for January 2022.
Date of events
2022/02/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14
2.Company name:
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited ("Yue Yuen") and Pou Sheng
International (Holdings) Limited ("Pou Sheng")
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
As of 2022/01/31, Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC") held 51.11% ownership
of Yue Yuen, and Yue Yuen held 62.55% ownership of Pou Sheng. Hence,
PCC via Yue Yuen indirectly held 31.97% ownership of Pou Sheng.
5.Cause of occurrence:
PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen and Pou Sheng announce their unaudited
monthly sales for January 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Yue Yuen's unaudited monthly sales for January 2022 was USD972,237
thousand.
(2)Pou Sheng's unaudited monthly sales for January 2022 was RMB2,820,092
thousand.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
For more details of the above announcement, please refer to Yue Yuen's
website:www.yueyuen.com and Pou Sheng's website:www.pousheng.com; or
HKEXnews' website:www.hkexnews.hk.
Pou Chen Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 10:12:06 UTC.