Pou Chen : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited announce unaudited monthly sales for February 2022.
03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
Provided by: Pou Chen Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Time of announcement
19:57:11
Subject
PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)
Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited
announce unaudited monthly sales for February 2022.
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.Company name:
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited ("Yue Yuen") and Pou Sheng
International (Holdings) Limited ("Pou Sheng")
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
As of 2022/02/28, Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC") held 51.11% ownership
of Yue Yuen, and Yue Yuen held 62.55% ownership of Pou Sheng. Hence,
PCC via Yue Yuen indirectly held 31.97% ownership of Pou Sheng.
5.Cause of occurrence:
PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen and Pou Sheng announce their unaudited
monthly sales for February 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Yue Yuen's unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 were USD648,608
thousand; unaudited accumulative sales for January to February 2022
totaled USD1,621,402 thousand.
(2)Pou Sheng's unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 were RMB1,325,023
thousand; unaudited accumulative sales for January to February 2022
totaled RMB4,145,115 thousand.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
For more details of the above announcement, please refer to Yue Yuen's
website:www.yueyuen.com and Pou Sheng's website:www.pousheng.com; or
HKEXnews' website:www.hkexnews.hk.
