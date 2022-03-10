Pou Chen : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited announce unaudited monthly sales for February 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10 2.Company name: Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited ("Yue Yuen") and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited ("Pou Sheng") 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: As of 2022/02/28, Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC") held 51.11% ownership of Yue Yuen, and Yue Yuen held 62.55% ownership of Pou Sheng. Hence, PCC via Yue Yuen indirectly held 31.97% ownership of Pou Sheng. 5.Cause of occurrence: PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen and Pou Sheng announce their unaudited monthly sales for February 2022. 6.Countermeasures: (1)Yue Yuen's unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 were USD648,608 thousand; unaudited accumulative sales for January to February 2022 totaled USD1,621,402 thousand. (2)Pou Sheng's unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 were RMB1,325,023 thousand; unaudited accumulative sales for January to February 2022 totaled RMB4,145,115 thousand. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: For more details of the above announcement, please refer to Yue Yuen's website:www.yueyuen.com and Pou Sheng's website:www.pousheng.com; or HKEXnews' website:www.hkexnews.hk.