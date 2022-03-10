Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pou Chen Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9904   TW0009904003

POU CHEN CORPORATION

(9904)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pou Chen : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited announce unaudited monthly sales for February 2022.

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Pou Chen Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 19:57:11
Subject 
 PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)
Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited
announce unaudited monthly sales for February 2022.
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.Company name:
 Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited ("Yue Yuen") and Pou Sheng
 International (Holdings) Limited ("Pou Sheng")
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
 As of 2022/02/28, Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC") held 51.11% ownership
 of Yue Yuen, and Yue Yuen held 62.55% ownership of Pou Sheng. Hence,
 PCC via Yue Yuen indirectly held 31.97% ownership of Pou Sheng.
5.Cause of occurrence:
 PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen and Pou Sheng announce their unaudited
 monthly sales for February 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Yue Yuen's unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 were USD648,608
　 thousand; unaudited accumulative sales for January to February 2022
   totaled USD1,621,402 thousand.
(2)Pou Sheng's unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 were RMB1,325,023
   thousand; unaudited accumulative sales for January to February 2022
   totaled RMB4,145,115 thousand.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 For more details of the above announcement, please refer to Yue Yuen's
 website:www.yueyuen.com and Pou Sheng's website:www.pousheng.com; or
 HKEXnews' website:www.hkexnews.hk.

Disclaimer

Pou Chen Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POU CHEN CORPORATION
09:04aPOU CHEN : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng Interna..
PU
02/15Yue Yuen Industrial Books $972 Million Operating Revenue in January
MT
02/15Pou Sheng's Operating Revenue Jumps 13% in January
MT
02/14POU CHEN : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng Interna..
PU
01/27POU CHEN : "PCC") subsidiary Pou Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited announces to increase ..
PU
01/12POU CHEN : Supplement to the announcement of explanation of media reporting published on J..
PU
01/11Yue Yuen Industrial Books Nearly $792 Million in December Operating Revenue; Shares Fal..
MT
01/11Pou Sheng International's Operating Revenue Slides Nearly 24% in December
MT
01/10POU CHEN : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng Interna..
PU
01/09POU CHEN : Explanation of media reporting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 239 B 8 428 M 8 428 M
Net income 2021 14 121 M 498 M 498 M
Net Debt 2021 50 317 M 1 776 M 1 776 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 551 M 3 125 M 3 125 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 313 913
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart POU CHEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pou Chen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POU CHEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,05 TWD
Average target price 39,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Chu Lu General Manager & Director
Ya Fen Chang Head-Finance & Assistant Deputy GM
Lu Min Chan Chairman & General Manager-Administration
Huan Chung Chen Independent Director
Po Liang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POU CHEN CORPORATION-9.35%3 125
PUMA SE-31.20%12 259
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-31.33%6 852
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-12.65%5 916
CROCS, INC.-42.93%4 478
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-11.93%3 759