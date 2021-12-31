Log in
Pou Chen : PCC's subsidiary Yue Cheng (Kunshan) Sports Co., Ltd. announces to acquire 45% ownership of Kunshan Baowei Information Technology Co. Ltd.

12/31/2021 | 06:57am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Pou Chen Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/31 Time of announcement 19:50:10
Subject 
 PCC's subsidiary Yue Cheng (Kunshan) Sports Co.,
Ltd. announces to acquire 45% ownership of Kunshan
Baowei Information Technology Co. Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/31 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
 45% ownership of Kunshan Baowei Information Technology Co. Ltd.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/31
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
 Total monetary amount:not exceed RMB300,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 (1) Trading counterparty:Vipshop (China) Co., Ltd.
 (2) Relationship to the Company:None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
 (1) Terms of payment:
     The Consideration shall be funded and settled by way of transfer of
     Consideration Inventories, of which 80% (the ��First Batch
     Inventories��) shall be delivered by 2022/02/28. The remaining 20%
     (the ��Second Batch Inventories��) shall be delivered on or before
     2022/03/31, provided that if Completion does not take place before
     2022/03/31, the delivery of the Second Batch Inventories shall be
     conducted within five Business Days of Completion.
 (2) Restrictive covenants:None
 (3) Other important terms and conditions:
     Completion shall take place on or before 2022/03/31 unless otherwise
     agreed between the parties to the Agreement.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The resolution of the board of directors
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
 Current cumulative monetary amount:RMB630,000,000
 Current shareholding percentage:100%
 Restriction of rights:None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
 To total assets:1.69%
 To equity attributable to owners of the parent:2.30%
 Working capital:NTD-9,674,286 thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Operational consideration.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:
 Jiangsu Welsen Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. Kunshan Branch
22.Name of the CPA:Zhang, Xiaoqiang
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:320500060084
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:NA
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  The total transaction amount mentioned above is approximately
  NTD1,302,600,000 (calculated at the exchange rate of RMB to NTD 4.342)

Disclaimer

Pou Chen Corporation published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 11:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
