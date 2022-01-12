Pou Chen : Supplement to the announcement of explanation of media reporting published on January 9, 2022.
Subject
Supplement to the announcement of explanation
of media reporting published on January 9, 2022.
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/12
2.Company name:Pou Chen Vietnam Enterprise Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
An indirect 51.11%-owned subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation (��PCC��)
5.Cause of occurrence:
In response to the disruption of operation at the factory of Pou Chen
Vietnam Enterprise Ltd., in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
under PCC's subsidiary Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, which
occurred at noon on 2022/01/07, the factory has resumed full normal
production on 2022/01/12, following continued communication with the
labor union and employees.
6.Countermeasures:
This incident had no significant impact on PCC's finance and business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
