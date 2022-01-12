Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Pou Chen Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9904   TW0009904003

POU CHEN CORPORATION

(9904)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Pou Chen : Supplement to the announcement of explanation of media reporting published on January 9, 2022.

01/12/2022 | 06:36am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Pou Chen Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/12 Time of announcement 19:25:18
Subject 
 Supplement to the announcement of explanation
of media reporting published on January 9, 2022.
Date of events 2022/01/12 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/12
2.Company name:Pou Chen Vietnam Enterprise Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
 An indirect 51.11%-owned subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation (��PCC��)
5.Cause of occurrence:
 In response to the disruption of operation at the factory of Pou Chen
 Vietnam Enterprise Ltd., in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
 under PCC's subsidiary Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, which
 occurred at noon on 2022/01/07, the factory has resumed full normal
 production on 2022/01/12, following continued communication with the
 labor union and employees.
6.Countermeasures:
 This incident had no significant impact on PCC's finance and business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pou Chen Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 11:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
