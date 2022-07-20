Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pou Chen Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9904   TW0009904003

POU CHEN CORPORATION

(9904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
27.70 TWD   -0.89%
01:24pPOU CHEN : (Supplementary announcement) Explanation of media reporting
PU
07/11POU CHEN : PCC's subsidiaries Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited announce unaudited monthly sales for June 2022.
PU
07/11POU CHEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Pou Chen : (Supplementary announcement) Explanation of media reporting

07/20/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Pou Chen Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/21 Time of announcement 01:08:37
Subject 
 (Supplementary announcement)
Explanation of media reporting
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:Pou Chen Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:CredereMedia
6.Content of the report:
 Ruentex Group was "dragged down" by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.?
 Both Ruentex Development Co., Ltd. and Ruentex Industries Ltd. are
 pulling alerts on their net worth per share for 2Q2022, and one company
 is in a delisting crisis. As Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s net
 worth in 2Q2022 is facing the hurdle of falling below NTD100 billion,
 dragging down the net worth of Ruentex Development Co., Ltd., Ruentex
 Industries Ltd., and Pou Chen Corporation accordingly.
7.Cause of occurrence:None
8.Countermeasures:
 (1)As reported by CredereMedia today, the net worth of Nan Shan Life
    Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Nan Shan") in 2Q2022 is facing the hurdle of
    falling below NTD100 billion. Ruen Chen Investment Holding Co., Ltd.
    ("Ruen Chen"), a joint venture of Ruentex Group and Pou Chen Group,
    was established in 2011. Ruen Chen owns approximately 89.55% stake
    of Nan Shan and is the parent company of Nan Shan. And Pou Chen
    Corporation ("PCC") directly and indirectly holds approximately
    18.09% stake of Nan Shan. Therefore, Nan Shan's net income and net
    worth will also affect PCC's net worth in 2Q2022.
 (2)Due to the impact of rising interest rates and inflationary pressure,
    the international economic situation has been highly volatile and
    other factors have led to a decrease of approximately NTD36.7 billion
    in PCC's other equity in 1Q2022 due to the recognition of other
    comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures.
 (3)PCC has never made any external financial forecast announcement, and
    its 2Q2022 financial statements is still under preparation and will
    be published on the Market Observation Post System (MOPS) upon its
    completion. Investors are advised to refer to the financial
    information published on the MOPS. In addition, regarding the media
    reporting, investors shall act on prudent judgment to protect their
    own rights and interests.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pou Chen Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 17:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 262 B 8 758 M 8 758 M
Net income 2022 14 670 M 491 M 491 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 626 M 2 728 M 2 732 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 330 707
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart POU CHEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pou Chen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POU CHEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,70 TWD
Average target price 36,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Chu Lu General Manager & Director
Ya Fen Chang Head-Finance & Assistant Deputy GM
Lu Min Chan Chairman & General Manager-Administration
Huan Chung Chen Independent Director
Po Liang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POU CHEN CORPORATION-16.44%2 757
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-27.75%11 134
PUMA SE-37.15%10 350
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-20.95%7 758
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-12.65%5 749
CROCS, INC.-54.75%3 573