Pou Chen : (Supplementary announcement) Explanation of media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20 2.Company name:Pou Chen Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:CredereMedia 6.Content of the report: Ruentex Group was "dragged down" by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.? Both Ruentex Development Co., Ltd. and Ruentex Industries Ltd. are pulling alerts on their net worth per share for 2Q2022, and one company is in a delisting crisis. As Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s net worth in 2Q2022 is facing the hurdle of falling below NTD100 billion, dragging down the net worth of Ruentex Development Co., Ltd., Ruentex Industries Ltd., and Pou Chen Corporation accordingly. 7.Cause of occurrence:None 8.Countermeasures: (1)As reported by CredereMedia today, the net worth of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Nan Shan") in 2Q2022 is facing the hurdle of falling below NTD100 billion. Ruen Chen Investment Holding Co., Ltd. ("Ruen Chen"), a joint venture of Ruentex Group and Pou Chen Group, was established in 2011. Ruen Chen owns approximately 89.55% stake of Nan Shan and is the parent company of Nan Shan. And Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC") directly and indirectly holds approximately 18.09% stake of Nan Shan. Therefore, Nan Shan's net income and net worth will also affect PCC's net worth in 2Q2022. (2)Due to the impact of rising interest rates and inflationary pressure, the international economic situation has been highly volatile and other factors have led to a decrease of approximately NTD36.7 billion in PCC's other equity in 1Q2022 due to the recognition of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures. (3)PCC has never made any external financial forecast announcement, and its 2Q2022 financial statements is still under preparation and will be published on the Market Observation Post System (MOPS) upon its completion. Investors are advised to refer to the financial information published on the MOPS. In addition, regarding the media reporting, investors shall act on prudent judgment to protect their own rights and interests. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None