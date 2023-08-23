The PouYen Vietnam factory, which supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas
PouYuen Vietnam has submitted the new job cut plan to city authorities, VOV said, adding the move was in response to the fact that demand "hasn't recovered and few partners have placed new orders".
Vietnam is a global hub for manufacturing, but has this year faced with weakening demand, with overall shipments in the first seven months of this year falling 10.3% from a year earlier.
Pou Chen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
