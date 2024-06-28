Groupe Poujoulat : Rapport financier 2023/2024

28 Jun 2024 08:00 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

POUJOULAT

[Télécharger la pièce jointe]

Cette publication dispose du service " Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTERKey :nJieYp2ZaWyUnGppYZqYmZeYamtpmmHGmWiXxGGZlsnIZ21im22XbpXLZnFnmWxu
- Pour contrôler cette clé :https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Rapports financiers et d'audit annuels :
- Rapport annuel Euronext Growth/Euronext Access

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/86478-rapport-financier-groupe-poujoulat-2023-24.pdf

86478_FR0000066441.pdf

Source

POUJOULAT SA

Provider

ActusNewsWire

Company Name

POUJOULAT

ISIN

FR0000066441

Symbol

ALPJT

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Poujoulat SA published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:06:28 UTC.