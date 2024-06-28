Groupe Poujoulat : Rapport financier 2023/2024

28 Jun 2024 08:00 CEST
POUJOULAT
[Télécharger la pièce jointe]
- SECURITY MASTERKey :nJieYp2ZaWyUnGppYZqYmZeYamtpmmHGmWiXxGGZlsnIZ21im22XbpXLZnFnmWxu
- Pour contrôler cette clé :https://www.security-master-key.com.
Information réglementée :
Rapports financiers et d'audit annuels :
- Rapport annuel Euronext Growth/Euronext Access
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/86478-rapport-financier-groupe-poujoulat-2023-24.pdf
86478_FR0000066441.pdf
POUJOULAT SA
ActusNewsWire
POUJOULAT
FR0000066441
ALPJT
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Poujoulat SA published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:06:28 UTC.