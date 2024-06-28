Poujoulat: 62% drop in annual net income

Poujoulat has reported net income of 10 million euros for its 2023-24 financial year, compared with nearly 26.2 million for the previous year, as well as EBITDA down 38% to less than 31.1 million, on sales down 12.4% to nearly 352.3 million.



"The 2023-24 financial year was marked by a declining market for chimney stacks and industrial chimneys, both in France and Europe, and lower sales prices for pellet fuel", explains the Group.



At the start of the new financial year, there are signs of a slight market recovery in the second half. Nevertheless, we remain very vigilant to the evolution of the economic situation, linked in particular to the political and geopolitical situation", it continues.



