Poujoulat: 62% drop in annual net income
"The 2023-24 financial year was marked by a declining market for chimney stacks and industrial chimneys, both in France and Europe, and lower sales prices for pellet fuel", explains the Group.
At the start of the new financial year, there are signs of a slight market recovery in the second half. Nevertheless, we remain very vigilant to the evolution of the economic situation, linked in particular to the political and geopolitical situation", it continues.
