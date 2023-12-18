Pourin Special Welding Technology Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301468) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Pourin Special Welding Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company focusing on the research and development (R&D) and application of special welding core technologies. The company's main business is the R&D, production and sales of anti-corrosion and anti-wear surfacing equipment, non-surfacing boiler components, pressure vessels and high-end steel structural parts. The anti-corrosion and anti-wear surfacing equipment includes surfacing water wall, surfacing header, surfacing superheater, surfacing composite pipe and others. The Company's products are exported to the United States, Canada, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Thailand and other countries and regions.