  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Powell Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    POWL   US7391281061

POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(POWL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
23.64 USD   +3.37%
06/24POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.(NASDAQGS : POWL) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/10Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Powell Industries to Neutral From Buy, Keeps $28 Price Target
MT
05/17POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
POWELL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it will release results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live within the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

What:    

Powell Industries Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When:    

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central

How:  

Live via phone by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below

Where:   

powellind.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through August 10, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 7590577#.  A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.  For more information, please contact Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email POWL@alpha-ir.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy.  Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.   For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contacts:

Michael W. Metcalf, CFO


Powell Industries, Inc.


713-947-4422




Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman


Alpha IR Group


POWL@alpha-ir.com


312-445-2870

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-announces-date-and-conference-call-for-fiscal-2022-third-quarter-results-301589379.html

SOURCE Powell Industries


© PRNewswire 2022
