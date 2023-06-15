Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Power Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POWER   PK0033901015

POWER CEMENT LIMITED

(POWER)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
4.030 PKR   -1.23%
06:12aPower Cement : Presentation - Corporate Briefing Session FY-2023
PU
05/02Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
02/28Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Cement : Presentation - Corporate Briefing Session FY-2023

06/15/2023 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power Cement Limited

Corporate Briefing FY-2023

June 19, 2023 at 11:00 am

PSX Auditorium (3rd Floor, PSX Building)

Table of Contents

01 Company History & Profile

02 Operational Information

03 Financial Information

04 Other Information

05 Question/Answer Session

Power Cement Limited

Corporate Briefing FY-2023

2

Disclaimer

Power Cement Limited ("PCL" or the "Company") has prepared this presentation solely for informational purposes, providing an overview of the Company's operations.

The information presented here is not intended to provide guidance on trading or dealing in PCL's shares. The Company does not make any statements or guarantees regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. It is advised to exercise personal judgment and assume associated risks when making investment decisions, without relying solely on the information in this presentation.

PCL, its subsidiaries, affiliates, officials, advisors, associates, employees, or any person acting on behalf of the Company shall not be held responsible or liable (whether in contract or otherwise) for any loss or damage arising from the use of this presentation or its contents.

This presentation does not constitute a prospectus, offering circular, offering memorandum, or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities. It should not be considered as the basis for entering into any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment, or investment decision related to securities. Furthermore, no money, securities, or other consideration is being solicited, and any response to this presentation or the information contained herein will not be accepted.

The presentation may include forward-looking statements that reflect PCL's beliefs and expectations about the future. These statements are based on assumptions beyond PCL's control and represent only one possible scenario. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results described in these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties.

Power Cement Limited

Corporate Briefing FY-2023

3

01

Company Profile

Power Cement Limited

Corporate Briefing FY-2023

4

History

1981

1987

1989

1999

• Incorporated in

• Listed on Karachi

• Commencement

• Capacity

Pakistan as Essa

Stock Exchange

of production

enhancement

Cement

(Now Pakistan

with a capacity of

from 500 TPD to

Industries

Stock Exchange

500 TPD

1500 TPD

Limited

Limited)

2013

2010

2008

2005

• Change of name

• Acquisition of the

• Capacity

• Acquisition of the

to Power Cement

Company by Arif

enhancement

Company by Al-

Limited

Habib Group

from 1500 TPD to

Abbas Group and

3000 TPD

change of name

to Al-Abbas

Cement

Industries Ltd

Power Cement Limited

Corporate Briefing FY-2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Power Cement Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POWER CEMENT LIMITED
06:12aPower Cement : Presentation - Corporate Briefing Session FY-2023
PU
05/02Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
02/28Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
2022Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
2022Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022India's National Stock Exchange to add Adani Enterprises to benchmark index
RE
2022Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2022Power Cement Limited Appoints Irfan Sikandar Bawa as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2022Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
2021Power Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 495 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net income 2022 -444 M -1,55 M -1,55 M
Net Debt 2022 22 458 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 481 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart POWER CEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Power Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Kashif A. Habib Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Irfan Sikander Bawa Chief Financial Officer
Nasim Beg Chairman
Ahsan Anis Chief Operating Officer
Javed Kureishi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER CEMENT LIMITED-12.77%16
HOLCIM LTD25.02%39 258
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-21.98%17 955
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC48.07%11 733
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.65%11 551
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC8.81%10 300
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer