Company Information
02
Directors' Review
03
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
06
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
08
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
09
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
10
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)
11
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
The Board of Directors of your Company present herewith their review on the financial and operational performance of the Company for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.
ECONOMIC OVERVIEW
Amidst economic challenges, Pakistan demonstrated resilience and progress in the fiscal year. Despite inflation and currency depreciation, the country achieved modest growth. Furthermore, the GDP growth of Pakistan is projected at 2% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025 according to the United Nations 'Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2024'. Notably, inflation dropped to 23.1% in February 2024, with projections indicating further decreases. Measures such as maintaining policy rate to 22% have helped to manage inflationary pressures. Despite challenges like raw material shortages and high input costs, the nation's resolve remained firm. Additionally, the Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a remarkable 60% surge in FY-2024, showcasing Pakistan's ability to navigate global uncertainties and seize opportunities.
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
During the reporting period, the cement industry witnessed notable developments, with total despatches reaching 34.50 million tons, reflecting a 2.69% increase compared to the corresponding period. Notably, domestic sales experienced a slight decline of 3.8%, while exports exhibited significant growth, expanding by 68%.
In the South Zone, domestic sales faced a moderate downturn of 6.34%, with despatches reaching 5.16 million tons, compared to 5.51 million tons in the corresponding period. Conversely, export sales within the region exhibited robust growth, escalating by 80% to reach 4 million tons, in contrast to the 2.25 million tons reported during the corresponding period.
In the North Zone, domestic sales faced a moderate downturn of 3.24%, with despatches reaching 24.2 million tons, compared to 25 million tons in the corresponding period. Conversely, export sales within the region exhibited robust growth, escalating by 33.62% to reach 1 million tons, in contrast to the 0.7 million tons reported during the corresponding period.
PRODUCTION & SALES PERFORMANCE
The production and sales statistics of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 together with the corresponding period are as under:
Nine Months Ended
Production
March 31
March 31
Variance %
2024
2023
In Tons
Clinker production
1,822,924
1,626,976
12%
Cement production
1,299,530
1,529,002
(15%)
The overall capacity utilization for the nine months stood at 76% as compared to 68% in the corresponding period.
Nine Months Ended
Sales Volume
March 31
March 31
Variance %
2024
2023
In Tons
Cement/ Clinker dispatches (Local)
1,048,454
1,239,106
(15%)
Cement dispatches (Export)
280,586
392,238
(28%)
Clinker dispatches (Export)
727,085
195,151
273%
Total
2,056,125
1,826,495
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
An analysis of the key financial results of your Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 is as under:
Particulars
Nine Months Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31
March 31
March 31
March 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs. ' 000'
Rs. ' 000'
Net Sales Revenue
24,939,287
21,513,126
8,091,953
8,870,180
Gross Profit
5,459,050
4,833,498
1,503,361
2,081,961
Operating Profit
2,642,042
2,674,919
708,716
1,076,984
Finance Cost
(3,882,134)
(2,795,251)
(1,346,341)
(1,004,486)
(Loss) / Profit Before Tax
(1,240,092)
(120,332)
(637,625)
72,498
(Loss) / Profit After Tax
(1,186,911)
553,427
(717,094)
133,133
Sales revenue for Power Cement Limited reached Rs. 24.94 billion, marking a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. The Company's gross profit increased to Rs. 5.46 billion, reflecting approximately 13% growth compared to FY-2023. However, higher financial costs led to a loss after tax of Rs. 1.18 billion during the nine months of FY-2024.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Looking ahead, Pakistan's economy anticipates growth, supported by declining commodity prices and flexible import policies. Challenges such as dwindling reserves, high interest rates, and inflation persist, requiring a cautious approach. With recent elections concluded, hopes for political stability are high. The IMF's staff-level agreement on the final review under the Stand-By Arrangement will provide access to US$1.1 billion, bolstering market confidence.
The future outlook of the construction sector in Pakistan is expected to be challenging, with slow growth anticipated due to ongoing economic constraints, high inflation, and political instability, which may impact investment and demand for construction projects, despite potential opportunities in infrastructure development and housing. Efforts to enhance operational efficiency are crucial for financial stability. Our commitment is to optimize efficiency and implement cost rationalization measures, aligning strategies with the evolving economic landscape for sustained growth and stability.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Directors of your Company take pleasure in expressing their sincere gratitude and appreciation for commitment and contribution of all the employees and the continued trust and reliance placed in the Company by all the stakeholders.
Financial Statements
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
Note
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5
Right-of-use asset
Long-term investments
Deferred tax asset
Long-term deposits
(Unaudited) March 31,
20242023
(Rupees in '000)
34,295,225 34,853,984
3,091 12,362
32,621 26,873
3,949,519 3,649,907
53,667 63,359
38,334,123 38,606,485
Current assets
6
Inventories
Stores, spares and loose tools
7
Trade receivables - considered good
8
Advances and other receivables
- unsecured, considered good Taxation - payments less provision Derivative financial asset
Trade deposits and short-term prepayments Tax refunds due from government - sales tax Short-term investments
Cash and bank balances
9
TOTAL ASSETS
1,992,474
4,189,038
706,618
885,479
276,282
2,218,785
167,698
1,053,094
26,399
636,414
12,152,281
50,486,404
2,593,218
1,636,761
276,087
584,575
122,617
3,509,149
102,852
662,657
26,399
409,823
9,924,138
48,530,623
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
Note
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share Capital and Reserves
Share capital
10
(Unaudited) March 31,
202432023
(Rupees in '000)
Ordinary shares
Cumulative preference shares
Reserves
Capital Reserve
Share premium
Difference on conversion of cumulative preference
shares into ordinary shares
Revenue Reserve
Hedging reserve
Accumulated loss
Contribution from associated undertakings
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Long-term financing - secured
Long-term trade payables
Staff retirement benefits
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
Unclaimed dividend
Accrued mark-up
Short-term financing - secured
Current portion of long-term lease liability
Current portion of long-term financing
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Contingencies and commitments
11
11,118,838
2,082,333
13,201,171
739,493
(121,174)
39,113
(4,563,683)
(3,906,251)
11,700,000
20,994,920
14,927,260
346,356
199,617
15,473,233
5,117,222
126
1,238,633
6,270,220
2,517
1,389,533
14,018,251
29,491,484
11,118,705
2,082,433
13,201,138
739,493
(121,141)
125,309
(3,376,772)
(2,633,111)
7,000,000
17,568,027
17,328,806
470,634
170,307
17,969,747
4,527,395
126
1,923,466
5,012,000
17,326
1,512,536
12,992,849
30,962,596
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
50,486,404 48,530,623
The annexed notes from 1 to 18 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Condensed Interim
Statement of Profit or Loss and
Other Comprehensive Income - Unaudited
FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Nine months period ended
Quarter ended
Note
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
----------------------------------(Rupees in '000)----------------------------------
Revenue from contracts with customers 12
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling and distribution expenses
13
Administrative expenses
Other (expense) / income
Profit from operations
Finance income
Finance cost
(Loss) / profit before taxation
Taxation
(Loss) / profit after taxation
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Cash flow hedge - effective portion of changes in fair value net of deferred tax
Adjustment for amounts transferred to profit or loss
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
24,939,287
(19,480,237)
5,459,050
(2,313,922)
(328,420)
(174,666)
(2,817,008)
2,642,042
21,082
(3,903,216)
(3,882,134)
(1,240,092)
53,181
(1,186,911)
(953,192)
953,192
-
(1,186,911)
21,513,126
(16,679,628)
4,833,498
(1,149,252)
(274,004)
(735,323)
(2,158,579)
2,674,919
13,528
(2,808,779)
(2,795,251)
(120,332)
673,759
553,427
1,325,218
(1,325,218)
-
553,427
8,091,953
(6,588,592)
1,503,361
(819,947)
(109,733)
135,035
(794,645)
708,716
9,345
(1,355,686)
(1,346,341)
(637,625)
(79,469)
(717,094)
(368,168)
368,168
-
(717,094)
8,870,180
(6,788,219)
2,081,961
(544,159)
(100,208)
(360,610)
(1,004,977)
1,076,984
8,627
(1,013,113)
(1,004,486)
72,498
60,635
133,133
1,055,676
(1,055,676)
-
133,133
----------------------------------------
(Rupees)----------------------------------------
Basic earnings / (loss) per share
14
(1.41)
0.26
(0.77)
0.03
The annexed notes from 1 to 18 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Condensed Interim
Statement Of Changes In Equity - Unaudited
FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Difference on
Capital
Revenue Reserve
from
Total
Reserve
capital
preference
Share
Hedging
associated
loss
shares into
shares
-----------------------------------------------------
(Rupees in '000)
-----------------------------------------------------
Balance as at July 1, 2022
13,201,138
(121,141)
739,493
(3,536,035)
7,000,000
17,283,455
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
553,427
-
553,427
Balance as at March 31, 2023
13,201,138
(121,141)
739,493
-
(2,982,608)
7,000,000
17,836,882
Balance as at July 1, 2023
13,201,138
(121,141)
739,493
125,309
(3,376,772)
7,000,000
17,568,027
Contribution received
-
-
-
-
4,700,000
4,700,000
Difference on conversion of
Cumulative Preference Shares
33
(33)
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Loss for the period
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for
the period
-
-
-
33
(33)
-
Balance as at March 31, 2024
13,201,171
(121,174)
739,493
-
(1,186,911)
-
(1,186,911)
(86,196)
-
-
(86,196)
(86,196)
(1,186,911)
4,700,000
3,426,893
39,113
(4,563,683)
11,700,000
20,994,920
The annexed notes from 1 to 18 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
