Table of

Contents

Company Information

02

Directors' Review

03

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

06

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

09

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

10

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

11

Company

Information

Board of Directors

Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Nasim Beg

Mr. Muhammad Kashif Habib

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Samad A. Habib

Non-Executive Director

Syed Salman Rashid

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Anders Paludan-Mϋller

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Javed Kureishi

Independent Director

Mr. Khursheed Anwer Jamal

Independent Director

Ms. Zainab Kashif

Non-Executive Director

Audit Committee

Chairman

Mr. Khursheed Anwer Jamal

Syed Salman Rashid

Member

Mr. Samad A. Habib

Member

Human Resource & Remuneration Committee

Chairman

Mr. Javed Kureishi

Syed Salman Rashid

Member

Mr. Muhammad Kashif Habib

Member

Chief Financial Officer

Foreign Banks / DFIs

Muhammad Taha Hamdani

DEG - Deutsche Investitionsund

Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH - Germany

Company Secretary

The OPEC Fund for International Development

Mr. Salman Gogan

("OFID") - Austria

Islamic Corporation for the Development

External Auditors

of the Private Sector ("ICD") - Saudi Arabia

A.F. Ferguson & Co. Chartered Accountants

Registered Office

Legal Advisor

Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi

Mr. Asad Iftikhar

Factory

Share Registrar

Nooriabad Industrial Area, Deh Kalo, Kohar,

CDC Share Services Limited

District Jamshoro, Sindh

CDC House, 99-B,Block-B, SMCHS,

Website

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi - 74400

www.powercement.com.pk

Bankers / Lenders of the Company

Contact Number

Local Banks / DFIs

Allied Bank Limited

021-32468231-2

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

021-32468350-1

Askari Bank Limited

Fax Number

Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank Al Habib Limited

021-32463209

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

First Credit & Investment Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Pak Oman Investment Company Limited

The Bank of Punjab

The Bank of Khyber

Bank Makramah Limited

Samba Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 02

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Board of Directors of your Company present herewith their review on the financial and operational performance of the Company for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

Amidst economic challenges, Pakistan demonstrated resilience and progress in the fiscal year. Despite inflation and currency depreciation, the country achieved modest growth. Furthermore, the GDP growth of Pakistan is projected at 2% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025 according to the United Nations 'Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2024'. Notably, inflation dropped to 23.1% in February 2024, with projections indicating further decreases. Measures such as maintaining policy rate to 22% have helped to manage inflationary pressures. Despite challenges like raw material shortages and high input costs, the nation's resolve remained firm. Additionally, the Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a remarkable 60% surge in FY-2024, showcasing Pakistan's ability to navigate global uncertainties and seize opportunities.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, the cement industry witnessed notable developments, with total despatches reaching 34.50 million tons, reflecting a 2.69% increase compared to the corresponding period. Notably, domestic sales experienced a slight decline of 3.8%, while exports exhibited significant growth, expanding by 68%.

In the South Zone, domestic sales faced a moderate downturn of 6.34%, with despatches reaching 5.16 million tons, compared to 5.51 million tons in the corresponding period. Conversely, export sales within the region exhibited robust growth, escalating by 80% to reach 4 million tons, in contrast to the 2.25 million tons reported during the corresponding period.

In the North Zone, domestic sales faced a moderate downturn of 3.24%, with despatches reaching 24.2 million tons, compared to 25 million tons in the corresponding period. Conversely, export sales within the region exhibited robust growth, escalating by 33.62% to reach 1 million tons, in contrast to the 0.7 million tons reported during the corresponding period.

PRODUCTION & SALES PERFORMANCE

The production and sales statistics of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 together with the corresponding period are as under:

Nine Months Ended

Production

March 31

March 31

Variance %

2024

2023

In Tons

Clinker production

1,822,924

1,626,976

12%

Cement production

1,299,530

1,529,002

(15%)

The overall capacity utilization for the nine months stood at 76% as compared to 68% in the corresponding period.

Nine Months Ended

Sales Volume

March 31

March 31

Variance %

2024

2023

In Tons

Cement/ Clinker dispatches (Local)

1,048,454

1,239,106

(15%)

Cement dispatches (Export)

280,586

392,238

(28%)

Clinker dispatches (Export)

727,085

195,151

273%

Total

2,056,125

1,826,495

03 Power Cement Limited

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

An analysis of the key financial results of your Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 is as under:

Particulars

Nine Months Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31

March 31

March 31

March 31

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs. ' 000'

Rs. ' 000'

Net Sales Revenue

24,939,287

21,513,126

8,091,953

8,870,180

Gross Profit

5,459,050

4,833,498

1,503,361

2,081,961

Operating Profit

2,642,042

2,674,919

708,716

1,076,984

Finance Cost

(3,882,134)

(2,795,251)

(1,346,341)

(1,004,486)

(Loss) / Profit Before Tax

(1,240,092)

(120,332)

(637,625)

72,498

(Loss) / Profit After Tax

(1,186,911)

553,427

(717,094)

133,133

Sales revenue for Power Cement Limited reached Rs. 24.94 billion, marking a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. The Company's gross profit increased to Rs. 5.46 billion, reflecting approximately 13% growth compared to FY-2023. However, higher financial costs led to a loss after tax of Rs. 1.18 billion during the nine months of FY-2024.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Looking ahead, Pakistan's economy anticipates growth, supported by declining commodity prices and flexible import policies. Challenges such as dwindling reserves, high interest rates, and inflation persist, requiring a cautious approach. With recent elections concluded, hopes for political stability are high. The IMF's staff-level agreement on the final review under the Stand-By Arrangement will provide access to US$1.1 billion, bolstering market confidence.

The future outlook of the construction sector in Pakistan is expected to be challenging, with slow growth anticipated due to ongoing economic constraints, high inflation, and political instability, which may impact investment and demand for construction projects, despite potential opportunities in infrastructure development and housing. Efforts to enhance operational efficiency are crucial for financial stability. Our commitment is to optimize efficiency and implement cost rationalization measures, aligning strategies with the evolving economic landscape for sustained growth and stability.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors of your Company take pleasure in expressing their sincere gratitude and appreciation for commitment and contribution of all the employees and the continued trust and reliance placed in the Company by all the stakeholders.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors

Muhammad Kashif Habib

Nasim Beg

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

April 30, 2024

Karachi

NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 04

Financial Statements

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

Note

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5

Right-of-use asset

Long-term investments

Deferred tax asset

Long-term deposits

(Unaudited) March 31,

20242023

(Rupees in '000)

34,295,225 34,853,984

3,091 12,362

32,621 26,873

3,949,519 3,649,907

53,667 63,359

38,334,123 38,606,485

Current assets

6

Inventories

Stores, spares and loose tools

7

Trade receivables - considered good

8

Advances and other receivables

  • unsecured, considered good Taxation - payments less provision Derivative financial asset
    Trade deposits and short-term prepayments Tax refunds due from government - sales tax Short-term investments

Cash and bank balances

9

TOTAL ASSETS

1,992,474

4,189,038

706,618

885,479

276,282

2,218,785

167,698

1,053,094

26,399

636,414

12,152,281

50,486,404

2,593,218

1,636,761

276,087

584,575

122,617

3,509,149

102,852

662,657

26,399

409,823

9,924,138

48,530,623

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Director

NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 06

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

Note

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share Capital and Reserves

Share capital

10

(Unaudited) March 31,

202432023

(Rupees in '000)

Ordinary shares

Cumulative preference shares

Reserves

Capital Reserve

Share premium

Difference on conversion of cumulative preference

shares into ordinary shares

Revenue Reserve

Hedging reserve

Accumulated loss

Contribution from associated undertakings

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Long-term financing - secured

Long-term trade payables

Staff retirement benefits

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Unclaimed dividend

Accrued mark-up

Short-term financing - secured

Current portion of long-term lease liability

Current portion of long-term financing

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Contingencies and commitments

11

11,118,838

2,082,333

13,201,171

739,493

(121,174)

39,113

(4,563,683)

(3,906,251)

11,700,000

20,994,920

14,927,260

346,356

199,617

15,473,233

5,117,222

126

1,238,633

6,270,220

2,517

1,389,533

14,018,251

29,491,484

11,118,705

2,082,433

13,201,138

739,493

(121,141)

125,309

(3,376,772)

(2,633,111)

7,000,000

17,568,027

17,328,806

470,634

170,307

17,969,747

4,527,395

126

1,923,466

5,012,000

17,326

1,512,536

12,992,849

30,962,596

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

50,486,404 48,530,623

The annexed notes from 1 to 18 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Director

07 Power Cement Limited

Condensed Interim

Statement of Profit or Loss and

Other Comprehensive Income - Unaudited

FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Nine months period ended

Quarter ended

Note

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

----------------------------------(Rupees in '000)----------------------------------

Revenue from contracts with customers 12

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling and distribution expenses

13

Administrative expenses

Other (expense) / income

Profit from operations

Finance income

Finance cost

(Loss) / profit before taxation

Taxation

(Loss) / profit after taxation

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Cash flow hedge - effective portion of changes in fair value net of deferred tax

Adjustment for amounts transferred to profit or loss

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

24,939,287

(19,480,237)

5,459,050

(2,313,922)

(328,420)

(174,666)

(2,817,008)

2,642,042

21,082

(3,903,216)

(3,882,134)

(1,240,092)

53,181

(1,186,911)

(953,192)

953,192

-

(1,186,911)

21,513,126

(16,679,628)

4,833,498

(1,149,252)

(274,004)

(735,323)

(2,158,579)

2,674,919

13,528

(2,808,779)

(2,795,251)

(120,332)

673,759

553,427

1,325,218

(1,325,218)

-

553,427

8,091,953

(6,588,592)

1,503,361

(819,947)

(109,733)

135,035

(794,645)

708,716

9,345

(1,355,686)

(1,346,341)

(637,625)

(79,469)

(717,094)

(368,168)

368,168

-

(717,094)

8,870,180

(6,788,219)

2,081,961

(544,159)

(100,208)

(360,610)

(1,004,977)

1,076,984

8,627

(1,013,113)

(1,004,486)

72,498

60,635

133,133

1,055,676

(1,055,676)

-

133,133

----------------------------------------

(Rupees)----------------------------------------

Basic earnings / (loss) per share

14

(1.41)

0.26

(0.77)

0.03

The annexed notes from 1 to 18 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Director

08

NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Condensed Interim

Statement Of Changes In Equity - Unaudited

FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Difference on

Capital

Revenue Reserve

from

Total

Reserve

capital

preference

Share

Hedging

associated

loss

shares into

shares

-----------------------------------------------------

(Rupees in '000)

-----------------------------------------------------

Balance as at July 1, 2022

13,201,138

(121,141)

739,493

(3,536,035)

7,000,000

17,283,455

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

553,427

-

553,427

Balance as at March 31, 2023

13,201,138

(121,141)

739,493

-

(2,982,608)

7,000,000

17,836,882

Balance as at July 1, 2023

13,201,138

(121,141)

739,493

125,309

(3,376,772)

7,000,000

17,568,027

Contribution received

-

-

-

-

4,700,000

4,700,000

Difference on conversion of

Cumulative Preference Shares

33

(33)

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Loss for the period

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for

the period

-

-

-

33

(33)

-

Balance as at March 31, 2024

13,201,171

(121,174)

739,493

-

(1,186,911)

-

(1,186,911)

(86,196)

-

-

(86,196)

(86,196)

(1,186,911)

4,700,000

3,426,893

39,113

(4,563,683)

11,700,000

20,994,920

The annexed notes from 1 to 18 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Director

09 Power Cement Limited

