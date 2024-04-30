DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Board of Directors of your Company present herewith their review on the financial and operational performance of the Company for the nine months period ended March 31, 2024.

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

Amidst economic challenges, Pakistan demonstrated resilience and progress in the fiscal year. Despite inflation and currency depreciation, the country achieved modest growth. Furthermore, the GDP growth of Pakistan is projected at 2% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025 according to the United Nations 'Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2024'. Notably, inflation dropped to 23.1% in February 2024, with projections indicating further decreases. Measures such as maintaining policy rate to 22% have helped to manage inflationary pressures. Despite challenges like raw material shortages and high input costs, the nation's resolve remained firm. Additionally, the Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a remarkable 60% surge in FY-2024, showcasing Pakistan's ability to navigate global uncertainties and seize opportunities.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

During the reporting period, the cement industry witnessed notable developments, with total despatches reaching 34.50 million tons, reflecting a 2.69% increase compared to the corresponding period. Notably, domestic sales experienced a slight decline of 3.8%, while exports exhibited significant growth, expanding by 68%.

In the South Zone, domestic sales faced a moderate downturn of 6.34%, with despatches reaching 5.16 million tons, compared to 5.51 million tons in the corresponding period. Conversely, export sales within the region exhibited robust growth, escalating by 80% to reach 4 million tons, in contrast to the 2.25 million tons reported during the corresponding period.

In the North Zone, domestic sales faced a moderate downturn of 3.24%, with despatches reaching 24.2 million tons, compared to 25 million tons in the corresponding period. Conversely, export sales within the region exhibited robust growth, escalating by 33.62% to reach 1 million tons, in contrast to the 0.7 million tons reported during the corresponding period.

PRODUCTION & SALES PERFORMANCE

The production and sales statistics of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 together with the corresponding period are as under:

Nine Months Ended Production March 31 March 31 Variance % 2024 2023 In Tons Clinker production 1,822,924 1,626,976 12% Cement production 1,299,530 1,529,002 (15%)

The overall capacity utilization for the nine months stood at 76% as compared to 68% in the corresponding period.