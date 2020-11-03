Log in
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA

POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA

(POW)
India's Punjab hit by power cuts as coal trains halted amid protests

11/03/2020 | 11:24am EST

CHENNAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Millions of people in India's northern Punjab state were left without power for up to five hours on Tuesday, a state official said, due to a coal shortage after trains were suspended following a blockade by farmers.

"There were power cuts of between two to five hours in different parts of Punjab today, and this situation could last for two to three days," A Venu Prasad, chairman of the Punjab State Power Corp Ltd, told Reuters by telephone.

Farmers in Punjab have been blocking railway lines in protest at new farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Three of the five power stations that supply power to Punjab were left with no coal, Prasad said, adding that the state's chief minister would hold a meeting to review the situation on Wednesday.

A spokesman for state-run Indian Railways was not available for comment outside of regular working hours.

"Punjab runs out of power as coal stocks dry up completely due to goods trains' suspension. Consumers brace for massive power cuts," the state government of Punjab said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Farmers across India, but particularly in Punjab, have staged protests against the new farm laws. The government says the legislation will unshackle farmers from having to sell their produce only at regulated wholesale markets and make contract farming easier, but protesting farmers say it will leave small farmers with little bargaining power and that wholesale markets, which provide farmers with regular income, would lose relevance.

Prasad said the state bought power from power exchanges on Tuesday, at a high price, to meet some of the demand.

"We bought coal from exchanges at 3.60 rupees ($0.0483) per unit today. We produce power at an average of 2.90 rupees," he said. ($1 = 74.4621 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)


Financials
Sales 2020 48 082 M 36 648 M 36 648 M
Net income 2020 1 985 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
Yield 2020 6,84%
Capitalization 17 714 M 13 355 M 13 502 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Power Corporation of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,56 CAD
Last Close Price 25,66 CAD
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Jeffrey Orr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Chairman
Gregory Dennis Tretiak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony R. Graham Lead Independent Director
Michel Plessis-Bélair Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA-23.29%13 355
AXA-42.83%39 817
METLIFE, INC.-24.07%35 127
PRUDENTIAL PLC-33.90%32 096
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.99%26 602
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-29.67%26 016
