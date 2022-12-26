India New Issue-PFC accepts bids for over 3-year bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - India's Power Finance Corp has accepted bids aggregating to 25.40 billion rupees ($306.97 million) for bonds maturing in three years and one month, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The state-run company will offer an annual coupon of 7.58% on the issue, for which it had invited bids from arrangers and merchant bankers earlier in the day.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL, CARE and ICRA and the issue will close for subscription on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, PFC raised 62.83 billion rupees through bonds maturing in five years and one month, and in 10 years at 7.59% and 7.72% respectively. ($1 = 82.7430 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)