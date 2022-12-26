Advanced search
    PFC   INE134E01011

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(PFC)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:23 2022-12-26 am EST
136.15 INR   +3.30%
02:04aIndia New Issue-PFC accepts bids for over 3-year bonds - traders
RE
12/16PSUs Hire ICICI Securities to Sell Stakes in PTC India
CI
12/14PFC Limited, REC Limited, SJVN Limited and DVC Limited made an offer to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Limited from Lanco Infratech Limited for approximately $360 million.
CI
India New Issue-PFC accepts bids for over 3-year bonds - traders

12/26/2022 | 02:04am EST
MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - India's Power Finance Corp has accepted bids aggregating to 25.40 billion rupees ($306.97 million) for bonds maturing in three years and one month, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The state-run company will offer an annual coupon of 7.58% on the issue, for which it had invited bids from arrangers and merchant bankers earlier in the day.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL, CARE and ICRA and the issue will close for subscription on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, PFC raised 62.83 billion rupees through bonds maturing in five years and one month, and in 10 years at 7.59% and 7.72% respectively. ($1 = 82.7430 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 162 B 1 955 M 1 955 M
Net income 2023 106 B 1 276 M 1 276 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,23x
Yield 2023 9,58%
Capitalization 348 B 4 199 M 4 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 40,7%
Managers and Directors
Ravinder Singh Dhillon Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Parminder Chopra Executive Director-Finance
Manohar Balwani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Prasanna Tantri Independent Director
Usha Sajeev Nair Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED10.06%4 199
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-13.73%11 144
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.14.76%7 061
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.43.87%5 353
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-10.55%3 423
JMT NETWORK SERVICES-5.11%2 731