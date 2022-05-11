Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Power Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFC   INE134E01011

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
05/11
108.05 INR   -2.13%
10:08aIndia asks state-run firms to lend to debt-laden utilities to help restart operations
RE
04/20Ping An-backed Automation Startup Laiye Raises $160 Million in Funding Round
MT
03/14Power Finance Pays Nearly $116 Million as Interim Dividend to Indian Government
MT
India asks state-run firms to lend to debt-laden utilities to help restart operations

05/11/2022
FILE PHOTO: Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are pictured in New Delhi, India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's power ministry on Wednesday asked state-run Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp to arrange short term loans for power plants using imported coal that are facing financial stress or corporate debt restructuring.

India last week invoked an emergency law in a bid to start generation at some idle power plants running on imported coal which are not producing power because of financial stress or due to high international prices of coal.

"These plants need working capital to buy coal and start generating power in order to restart their operations," the government said, adding that there was unprecedented pressure on domestic coal supplies due to rising power demand.

The power hungry country is also planning to reopen mines previously considered financially unsustainable, forcing utilities to step up imports for three years and Coal India to ramp up production to address supply shortages.

A heatwave-driven power crisis, the worst in over six years, has forced the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter to use more coal after months of low consumption.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
