Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07:43:23 2023-06-30 am EDT Intraday chart for Power Finance Corporation Limited 5-day change 1st Jan Change
215.90 INR -0.87% +7.87% +52.96%
02:27pm India may recover 'excess revenue' earned by power firms - sources RE
Jun. 26 CLP Holdings Names CEO MT

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-30 215.90 -0.87% 13 561 395
2023-06-28 217.80 +4.79% 25,675,590
2023-06-27 207.85 +4.00% 15,237,770
2023-06-26 199.85 -0.15% 7,424,746
2023-06-23 200.15 -1.53% 7,258,270

Delayed Quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 07:43:23 2023-06-30 am EDT

More quotes

Chart Power Finance Corporation Limited

Chart Power Finance Corporation Limited
More charts

Company Profile

Power Finance Corporation Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing financial assistance to the power sector. The Company's fund-based products include project term loans, lease financing for the purchase of equipment, short/medium-term loan to equipment manufacturers, grants/interest-free loans for studies/consultancies, corporate loan, line of credit for import of coal, buyer's line of credit, lease financing for wind power projects, debt refinancing and credit facility for the purchase of power through power exchange. Its non-fund-based products include deferred payment guarantee, letter of comfort (LoC), guarantee for the performance of contract/ obligations with regards to fuel supply agreement (FSA) and policy for a guarantee of credit enhancement. The Company offers consultancy and advisory services in financial, regulatory and capacity building. Its subsidiaries include REC Limited and PFC Consulting Ltd.
Read more
Sector
Corporate Financial Services
Calendar
2023-08-15 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Power Finance Corporation Limited

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
217.80
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Corporate Financial Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Power Finance Corporation Limited
+52.96% 7 006 M $
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.
Chart Analysis Element Fleet Management Corp.
+8.51% 5 901 M $
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.
Chart Analysis Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
+31.66% 8 476 M $
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.
Chart Analysis Reinet Investments S.C.A.
+10.11% 3 879 M $
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis L&T Finance Holdings Limited
+46.36% 3 672 M $
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Chailease Holding Company Limited
-5.99% 10 393 M $
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED
Chart Analysis Far East Horizon Limited
+1.64% 3 404 M $
LUFAX HOLDING LTD
Chart Analysis Lufax Holding Ltd
-24.74% 3 347 M $
MINMETALS CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Minmetals Capital Company Limited
+4.92% 3 306 M $
BAC HOLDING INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Chart Analysis BAC Holding International Corp.
+6.93% 2 261 M $
Other Corporate Financial Services
