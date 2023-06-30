India may recover 'excess revenue' earned by power firms - sources

Equities PFC INE134E01011
|Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07:43:23 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|215.90 INR
|-0.87%
|+7.87%
|+52.96%
Latest news about Power Finance Corporation Limited
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|215.90 ₹
|-0.87%
|13 561 395
|2023-06-28
|217.80 ₹
|+4.79%
|25,675,590
|2023-06-27
|207.85 ₹
|+4.00%
|15,237,770
|2023-06-26
|199.85 ₹
|-0.15%
|7,424,746
|2023-06-23
|200.15 ₹
|-1.53%
|7,258,270
Chart Power Finance Corporation Limited
Company Profile
Power Finance Corporation Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing financial assistance to the power sector. The Company's fund-based products include project term loans, lease financing for the purchase of equipment, short/medium-term loan to equipment manufacturers, grants/interest-free loans for studies/consultancies, corporate loan, line of credit for import of coal, buyer's line of credit, lease financing for wind power projects, debt refinancing and credit facility for the purchase of power through power exchange. Its non-fund-based products include deferred payment guarantee, letter of comfort (LoC), guarantee for the performance of contract/ obligations with regards to fuel supply agreement (FSA) and policy for a guarantee of credit enhancement. The Company offers consultancy and advisory services in financial, regulatory and capacity building. Its subsidiaries include REC Limited and PFC Consulting Ltd.Read more
SectorCorporate Financial Services
Calendar
2023-08-15 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Power Finance Corporation Limited
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
217.80
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
