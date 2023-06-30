India may recover 'excess revenue' earned by power firms - sources

Power Finance Corporation Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing financial assistance to the power sector. The Company's fund-based products include project term loans, lease financing for the purchase of equipment, short/medium-term loan to equipment manufacturers, grants/interest-free loans for studies/consultancies, corporate loan, line of credit for import of coal, buyer's line of credit, lease financing for wind power projects, debt refinancing and credit facility for the purchase of power through power exchange. Its non-fund-based products include deferred payment guarantee, letter of comfort (LoC), guarantee for the performance of contract/ obligations with regards to fuel supply agreement (FSA) and policy for a guarantee of credit enhancement. The Company offers consultancy and advisory services in financial, regulatory and capacity building. Its subsidiaries include REC Limited and PFC Consulting Ltd.

Sector Corporate Financial Services