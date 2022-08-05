India's Power Finance Corp to issue multi-tenor bonds - traders

The state-run company plans to raise at least five billion rupees ($63.20 million) through each issue, with the three-year bonds having a greenshoe option to retain an additional 20 billion rupees, and the 10-year notes to retaiin additional 10 billion rupees.

The company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same on Monday.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL, CARE and ICRA and the issue will close for subscription next week.

($1 = 79.1100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)