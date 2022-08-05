Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Power Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFC   INE134E01011

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:24 2022-08-05 am EDT
119.40 INR   +0.59%
12:04aIndia's Power Finance Corp to issue multi-tenor bonds - traders
RE
07/22CST Group Unit Extends $32 Million Loan
MT
07/11Power Finance Corporation Limited Announces Cessation on Completion of Tenure of Shri R. C. Mishra as Independent Director on the Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Power Finance Corp to issue multi-tenor bonds - traders

08/05/2022 | 12:04am EDT
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Power Finance Corp plans to raise funds through sale of bonds maturing in three years as well as 10 years, four merchant bankers said on Friday.

The state-run company plans to raise at least five billion rupees ($63.20 million) through each issue, with the three-year bonds having a greenshoe option to retain an additional 20 billion rupees, and the 10-year notes to retaiin additional 10 billion rupees.

The company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same on Monday.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL, CARE and ICRA and the issue will close for subscription next week.

($1 = 79.1100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net income 2022 97 563 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,21x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 313 B 3 958 M 3 958 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Ravinder Singh Dhillon Chairman & Managing Director
Parminder Chopra Executive Director-Finance
Manohar Balwani Secretary & Compliance Officer
R. C. Mishra Independent Director
Prasanna Tantri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.25%3 984
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-18.51%11 758
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.25%6 771
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.15.22%4 580
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-8.38%3 485
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.87%3 074