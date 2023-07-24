Power Financial Corporation(TSX:PWF.PFA) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

Power Financial Corp is a Canada-based diversified management and holding company. It has operations in the financial services sector in Canada, the United States and Europe, through its controlling interests in Great- West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) and IGM Financial Inc (IGM). It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa). Lifeco offers life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment management services, and is engaged in the asset management and reinsurance business primarily in Canada, the United States and Europe. IGM is a financial services company operating in Canada primarily within the advice segment of the financial services market. Pargesa is a holding company with diversified interests in Europe-based companies active in various sectors, such as minerals-based specialty solutions for industry; cement, aggregates and concrete; oil, gas and alternative energies, and electricity, natural gas, and energy and environmental services.

