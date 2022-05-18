Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532898   INE752E01010

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(532898)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-16
238.70 INR   +1.49%
06:52aIndian shares end lower as bank stocks weigh; rate hike worries loom
RE
06:45aIndian Indices Close in Red Midweek; Power Grid Corporation of India Drops 5%
MT
05/17Tata Power Solar bags 300MW solar project worth INR 1731 Crore from NHPC
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares end lower as bank stocks weigh; rate hike worries loom

05/18/2022 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares shed gains from earlier in the session to end lower as rate-sensitive bank and realty stocks declined, with concerns over inflation and global economic growth denting investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.12% at 16,240.30 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2% to 54,208.53. The indexes had gained 0.86% each earlier in the session.

"The country has just started its rate-hike cycle this month and that has not been priced into all sectors, so we are seeing rate-sensitive sectors like banks and realty showing more weakness," said Rohit Srivastava, founder and market strategist at Indiacharts.

Nifty's public sector bank and realty indexes were the top losers, falling over 1% each.

Power Grid Corp was Nifty's top percentage loser, down 4.5%, while its IT index, which was the top gainer earlier in the session, settled 0.47% lower.

Cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC was up 0.79%, ahead of its quarterly earnings results.

Bharat Rasayan closed 4.1% lower after the chemical manufacturing firm said https://bit.ly/39y9L5R late on Tuesday that a fire broke out at one of its plants in the western state of Gujarat leaving eight to 10 people injured.

Broader Asian shares eked out gains, while European stocks were mixed on inflation and economic growth worries.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Aditya Soni and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT RASAYAN LIMITED -4.15% 11841.6 Delayed Quote.6.15%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -0.18% 193.25 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
ITC LIMITED 0.79% 266.8 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NIFTY 50 -0.12% 16240.3 Delayed Quote.-8.71%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 1.49% 238.7 End-of-day quote.16.81%
SENSEX 30 -0.20% 54208.53 Real-time Quote.-6.76%
All news about POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
06:52aIndian shares end lower as bank stocks weigh; rate hike worries loom
RE
06:45aIndian Indices Close in Red Midweek; Power Grid Corporation of India Drops 5%
MT
05/17Tata Power Solar bags 300MW solar project worth INR 1731 Crore from NHPC
AQ
05/13Power Finance Transfers Khetri-Narela Transmission Project to Power Grid
MT
05/09Indian Indices End in Red; Reliance Industries Tops Drag
MT
05/06Tata Power Solar secures India's largest solar EPC order of 1GW worth INR 5500Cr from S..
AQ
05/06Indian Indices Plunge in the Red at the Close; Bajaj Finance Slumps 5%
MT
05/05Tata Power Renewables Commissions 120MW solar project in Mesanka, Gujarat
AQ
05/04Indian Indices Close on Negative Note Midweek; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Slumps 7%
MT
05/03Power Grid Gets Board Nod to Acquire IL&FS Energy Development's Stake in JV
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 405 B 5 226 M 5 226 M
Net income 2022 164 B 2 114 M 2 114 M
Net Debt 2022 1 199 B 15 472 M 15 472 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 1 665 B 21 494 M 21 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,07x
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 8 766
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 238,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kandikuppa Sreekant Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammed Taj Mukarrum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
P.V. Nath Chief Information Security Officer
Arun K. Mishra Executive Director-Technology Development
Seema Gupta Operations Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED16.81%21 494
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.86%141 483
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.89%84 189
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.27%78 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%72 213
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.24%68 425