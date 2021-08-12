Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
  News
  Summary
    532898   INE752E01010

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(532898)
Power Grid of India : Indian shares rise on energy gains; inflation data in focus

08/12/2021 | 12:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, driven by energy shares, with investors eyeing domestic retail inflation data for July due later in the day.

By 0356 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 16,299 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 54,641.22

The Nifty energy index gained 0.6%, with Power Grid Corp and Tata Power Ltd adding 2.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd will report results later in the day.

India's consumer price inflation data for July, due at 1200 GMT on Thursday, likely slowed to a three-month low on falling food prices and an easing of supply chain disruptions, a Reuters poll found.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 2.06% 176.1 End-of-day quote.23.71%
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED -0.42% 129.5 End-of-day quote.71.18%
Financials
Sales 2021 389 B 5 246 M 5 246 M
Net income 2021 114 B 1 542 M 1 542 M
Net Debt 2021 1 313 B 17 682 M 17 682 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 1 228 B 16 543 M 16 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,53x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 8 990
Free-Float 23,7%
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 176,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kandikuppa Sreekant Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammed Taj Mukarrum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seema Gupta Operations Director & Executive Director
Mrinal Shrivsatava Secretary & Compliance Officer
M. N. Venkatesan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED23.71%16 160
NEXTERA ENERGY6.77%157 980
ENEL S.P.A.-5.90%92 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.75%82 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.82%73 562
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.15%69 046