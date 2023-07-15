Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Approves Investment Proposals

The board of directors of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited meeting held on July 14, 2023, approved investment approval for "Implementation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure projects" at an estimated cost of INR 40,672.7 million. Revised investment proposal for `Establishment of Pilot Data Centre at POWERGRID Manesar Substation at an estimated cost of 7,138.3 million (including GST) through its wholly owned Subsidiary named `POWERGRID

Teleservices Limited'.