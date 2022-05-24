Log in
    PGP   CA73928T1021

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP.

(PGP)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/09 02:14:30 pm EDT
0.0200 CAD   -20.00%
05/12IIROC Trading Halt - PGP
AQ
05/11Power Group Projects Corp. Announces Demise of Yana Bobrovskaya, Board of Director
CI
05/11Power Group Announces Passing of Director
NE
Power Group Announces Appointment of Director

05/24/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Power Group Projects Corp. (TSXV: PGP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Hayduk to the board of directors of the Company effective the date hereof. Mr. Hayduk is a Corporate Finance Professional with over 20 years of Investment Banking & Corporate Advisory experience. Scott has spent most of his career specializing in the Americas, MENA, Europe and Asia /Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Producers, Energy Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Services and Oil & Gas Technology Special Situations. He started his career with BMO Nesbitt Burns, and spent most of his career with employee-owned and highly successful Canadian boutique Investment Bank, Orion Securities, through its purchase by Macquarie Bank as a Director. Scott has worked on several billion dollars of Equity, Debt and M&A transactions, respectively. Mr. Hayduk has served as both Director and Officer of numerous Public and Private companies.

For further information, please contact:

Aleem Nathwani
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Tel: (604) 290-7073
Email: aleem.nathwani@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125166


© Newsfilecorp 2022
