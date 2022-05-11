Power Group Announces Passing of Director

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Power Group Projects Corp. (TSXV: PGP) (the "Company") is sad to report that, Yana Bobrovskaya, a valued member of the Company's board of directors, has passed away. The Company and the board of directors extends its deepest condolences to Yana's family, friends and business associates.

