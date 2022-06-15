Power Group Announces Resumption of Trading

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Power Group Projects Corp. (TSXV: PGP) (the "Company") announces that it has made the requisite filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to resume the trading of the common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company. The Common Shares will resume trading effective market open on June 20, 2022. The Common Shares were halted at the request of the Exchange, on May 12, 2022, pending news which was due to the Company having less than three directors.

Since then, the Company has appointed Messrs. Scott Hayduk and Eric Boehnke to the board of the directors. The board of directors of the Company are currently comprised of Messrs. Scott Hayduk and Eric Boehnk, each of whom are independent, Aleem Nathwani and David Kwok. The audit committee is now comprised of Messrs. Scott Hayduk and Eric Boehnke, as independent directors, and Aleem Nathwani.

For further information, please contact:

Aleem Nathwani

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Tel: (604) 290-7073

Email: aleem.nathwani@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127931